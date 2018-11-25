Tekashi 6ix9ine album leak: Dummy Boy leaks online, first on Tekashi 69 website

Tekashi 69 was taken into federal custody last week and is facing racketeering and firearm charges. After Tekashi 6ix9ine’s arrest, his label delayed the release of his highly anticipated album Dummy Boy.

The album has leaked online with many fans downloading the Dummy Boy album on Dropbox. According to The Source, the album was available of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s official website where fans could purchase a copy for $6.99.

However, it was subsequently removed from the site but has since leaked online. You can still stream the album by clicking the link above.

As if 6ix9ine’s week wasn’t going bad enough already his album leaked — adam22 (@adam22) November 25, 2018

The album is not available on Spotify or Apple Music until it is officially released by the 22-year-old rapper’s label.

6ix9ine album leaked pic.twitter.com/RTu0xjbr08 — ❤ 6ix9ine's music a lot (@SakritRijal) November 25, 2018

The Dropbox link to the album has been turned off due to too many requests. However, the album is available to stream on multiple websites.

6ix9ine predicted his album Dummy Boy would debut at no.1 on the Billboard 200 before his arrest. It is unclear whether the label will release the album to get ahead of the leak.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been at the center of controversy since rising to fame with hit single Gummo.

The rapper has reportedly been involved in multiple shootings and pled guilty to charges related to a child sex case in 2015. The rapper is set to be arraigned on the federal charges, which include racketeering and armed robbery next week.