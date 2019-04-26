Taylor Swift’s ME! All the Easter eggs in the video for her new single

After Taylor swift released her new music video ME! on Friday, fans have been looking for all the hidden messages or “Easter eggs” which she promised she’d put in the new video.

Swift did not disappoint her fans as there appears to be plenty of what might be hidden references in the colorful clip. Followers have since taken to social media to speculate about the Easter eggs in the video and what they probably mean.

The most noticeable elements of the video are the pink snake, the butterflies, clouds, the proposal, and a new kitten.

Taylor Swift’s fans are already familiar with the snake from the 29-year-old singer’s Reputation album. The pink snake in the video is a reference to her clash with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

After Kanye referenced Taylor in his song Famous and Kim Kardashian took to social media to describe Taylor as a snake, Taylor featured a snake in her Reputation album.

The video shows the pink snake transform into butterflies which fly away, suggesting that Taylor now wants to put that period behind her and turn the page and move on to new things.

But we later see the snake as clouds around her in the video. Fans who took a close look at the clouds noticed faint suggestions of snakes. This could mean that although she wants to move on, the feud with Kanye and Kim Kardashian cannot be easily dismissed due to its lasting consequences, but she demonstrates that she is able to rise above it.

Fans have also been speculating about the scene where she rejects Brendan Urie of Panic! At The Disco’s proposal.

Some believe it could be a reference to her relationship with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. However, based on the fact that Taylor had previously told her fans that she has been keeping a secret for months and that her ME! video will allude to the secret, some fans believe that the scene could mean she is already engaged to Alwyn and that the suitor she rejects could be from a previous relationship or a secret suitor.

However, she DOES accept the kitten, which fans believe could be in reference to the arrival of a…wait for it…new kitten in her family.

Taylor already has two cats, Meredith and Olivia.

Some fans believe that the video might also have dropped hints about a future single and that the word “Lover” in pink could be the title of her next offering.

is the next track going to be called “Lover”? #TaylorSwiftTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/XuCYA7rjoV — nikkie is ME! (@delicatenik) April 26, 2019

She also appears to hint at a future Dixie Chicks collaboration.

In the ME! video, Taylor sings,”I know that I went psycho on the phone.” She is then shown dressed up like the psychopathic Villanelle from Killing Eve.

Fans immediately interpreted this as a reference to her previous song Look What You Made Me Do in which she sings, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now…’cause she’s dead!”

Now that she answers the phone it could only mean that the old Taylor Swift is back!