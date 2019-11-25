Selena Gomez’s 2019 AMA performance: Singer performs for first time in two years, reveals new thigh tattoo

Selena Gomez returned to the stage in a major way as she opened the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

The singer’s 2019 AMA performance included back-to-back hits with Taylor Swift and others enjoying the opening show. It was a big moment as Selena Gomez’s 2019 AMA performance was her first time performing live on television in two years. She also showed off her newest ink ahead of and during the show.

Gomez performs to open 2019 AMAs

Gomez would open with the ballad Lose You To Love Me. However, she’d quickly shed some of her attire from that performance to give the audience a more uptempo Look At Her Now for her second song.

That certainly got the crowd moving. Amongst those shown admiring and moving to Gomez’s song were good friends Halsey and Taylor Swift, who were both seated in the front row of the crowd.

The live performance for the opening of the American Music Awards was Gomez’s first on TV in two years, according to Billboard.

Gomez posted several images from the AMAs to her Instagram. The photos showed off Gomez in her strapless green dress from the red carpet ahead of her performance.

She captioned the series of pics, “Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.”

Prior to her post thanking the fans for her return to the stage, she also debuted some new art. The singer shared Instagram pics showing off the latest ink she got on her leg. It wasn’t fully apparent during her song performance but loyal fans probably noticed it on her left thigh.

Prior to performing, her Instagram pics revealed the tattoo of praying hands with a rosary around them on her upper thigh.

Selena set for big 2020 with her new album

Gomez will release a new album which is still untitled early next year. Currently listed as SG2, it will be the third solo album of her career with a scheduled release for January 10, 2020. Both of the tracks she performed on the AMAs stage currently appear on the tracklist for the new album.

During an appearance earlier this year on The Tonight Show, Gomez announced she’d finally completed her new album. She told Jimmy Fallon it took her “four years now to even feel at a good place with this album.” Her fans are certainly ready for the final product.

The album is her first since 2015’s Revival and seems likely rise to the top, or near the top, of the various charts based on Selena’s strong, supportive fanbase.

The 2019 American Music Awards aired on ABC on Sunday, November 24.