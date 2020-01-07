Rod Stewart 2020 tour dates and how to get presale tickets

Rod Stewart is touring North America this summer with 21 dates announced. The tour kicks off July 21 in Cleveland and finishes in Chicago on September 5. He’ll be joined by fellow old-school rockers, Illinois band Cheap Trick.

The British singer and songwriter, who turns 75 this Friday, will be hitting some of America’s most iconic venues. There are dates announced for Atlantic City, NJ; Clarkston, MI; Nashville, TN; Tinley Park, IL; and Fort Worth, TX, to name a few. He’ll also be popping over the border to play Toronto on July 4.

Although, fans on the West Coast will be disappointed, as seems to be steering clear of that region this time. See the full listings at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets go on sale for most of the venues on the rocker’s birthday, Friday, January 10th, at 10 am local time. However, those wanting to bop along with Rod the Mod in Raleigh, NC, or Mansfield, MA, will have to wait an agonizing 24 hours longer than the rest of us before tickets go on sale.

Tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster and Livenation.com. Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket presale from 10 a.m. today at RodStewart.com. Cheap Trick fan members can also obtain tickets through their website at Cheaptrick.com.

Rod Stewart and son Sean face battery charges after New Year’s Eve fight Related posts you might like

Rod Stewart remains a very busy man this year as he kicks off the decade with a concert in Florida on February 23. He also has his live residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which begins March 6 and runs onto March 21. He picks that up again after his summer tour from September 18 until October 3.

Stewart then shows no sign of slowing down by heading off down under to finish off the year with seven dates in Australia.

Sir Rod Stewart was in the news last week for striking a security guard at the Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida on new years eve. He has since apologized for his behavior,