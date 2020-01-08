Rascal Flatts farewell tour: Where to see the country band’s final concerts in 2020

Rascal Flatts is going on a farewell tour. The country music band revealed they are hanging up their cowboy boots and beginning new chapters in their lives. They also released the dates for their farewell tour in 2020.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney stopped by the CBS This Morning to announce they are taking a much-needed break after this year. The guys revealed they have been blessed with over 20 successful years in the business and are ready for some downtime.

JUST IN: Country music superstars @RascalFlatts just revealed they are going on a “farewell tour” and then taking a break after 20 years on the road. pic.twitter.com/XBntnNxhVX — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 7, 2020

Not long after they appeared on the news show, Rascal Flatts shared an official press release letting fans know that they will spend the next year celebrating them. After that, though, the guys are moving on to new chapters and new journeys.

The trio didn’t come right out and say they were breaking up forever. They simply have no plans to create new music or go on another tour after 2020.

The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour will start in June and run through October. There are fewer than 30 stops on the tour, which means fans interested in seeing Jay, Gary, and Joe Don one last time might have to travel.

Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. The band will be releasing more details in the upcoming weeks, so fans should continue to check out the band’s website.

When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/IL7Rnw1pv1 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020

Here are the official dates and stops for the Rascal Flatts farewell tour:

6/11: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

6/12: Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/13: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/25: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27: Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

7/18: Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/4: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/5: Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/11: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/12: Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/17: Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18: Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/19: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/1: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2: San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3: Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/10: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17: West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

What do you think about Rascal Flatts saying good-bye to country music?