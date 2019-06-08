Rapper Tre’ Da Kid killed in shooting, car crash incident in Maryland

Unfortunate news arrived with reports that rapper Tre’ Da Kid was part of a shooting and car accident in his home state. The incident happened this past Friday in Annapolis, Maryland.

Tre’ Da Kid, real name Edward Montre Seay, was just 32-years-old at the time of his death. Here are more details on what happened and what the talented hip-hop star’s music catalog included.

Shooting, car crash leads to Tre’ Da Kid’s death

According to a number of reports including one from Capital Gazette, police were called to Forest Drive in Annapolis on Friday night for a reported shooting. They arrived around 9:19 p.m. Eastern Time to find the aftermath of the shooting and car crash.

The single-vehicle crash had just one victim inside. The gun violence had claimed the life of Seay aka Tre’ da Kid, a Maryland hip-hop artist.

The police closed off the nearby area for the investigation of the crime scene. As of this report, they had yet to have any suspects.

However, the Gazette mentioned calling the police department at 410-260-3429 with any details. In addition, calls can be made to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The news of hip-hop star Tre’ da Kid’s death arrived as National Gun Violence Awareness Day took place on Friday. Local businesses hung signs and demonstrators assembled as part of the movement against gun violence.

Tre’ Da Kid’s music included Run It, new TDK album

Tre’ Da Kid was a promising rap talent who got his start several years ago. In 2016, he won the 300 Entertainment and Verizon’s #freestyle50 challenge in Atlanta, Georgia.

The win netted him $10,000 along with a recording contract. He also got to go on tour with an artist from independent record label 300 Entertainment.

We got a major line up this Friday pull up pic.twitter.com/gpvOTEzqFv — Tre’ Da Kid™️ (@TredakidKir) June 5, 2019

Amongst Tre’ Da Kid’s catalog of music was his 2017 release titled Run It. An official music video is on YouTube featuring TK Kravitz. The song was produced by top hip-hop producer London on Da Track.

Earlier this year, Tre’ Da Kid released the album, TDK: Titles Define Kings. The 13-track LP is available on iTunes and other sources. It includes songs such as “Illmatic Raised Me” and “Hov in ’96” which are homages to rap stars, Nas and Jay-Z.

Tre Da Kid’s family, friends, and fans are mourning the unfortunate loss of a talented young star. Per a separate Gazette report, some individuals are asking Mayor Gavin Buckley to rename one of the streets in the area, “Montre Seay Way” in honor of the late hip-hop star.