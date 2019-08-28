Rapper Aitch hasn’t been shot dead, story sweeping internet is just a prank

Reports are circulating claiming rapper Aitch was shot dead early on Wednesday morning in Manchester, UK. However, they are untrue.

The British rapper, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, is alive and well. Claims that Aitch was shot and killed during a driveby appear to have been started as a prank.

Multiple outlets — some clearly prank websites — claimed that Aitch was shot in the chest and legs after an unknown gunman opened fire while he was in the middle of filming. Naturally, those reports had Twitter and Facebook in an uproar as Aitch fans began to share the “news” and to lament the apparent death of the hip hop star.

As it turns out, the only shooting that’s going on here is Aitch as he rockets up the charts with his latest album. After appearing with Stormzy in Ed Sheeran’s latest music video for Take Me Back To London, Aitch is winning over fans and becoming a superstar in his own right.

The 19-year old rising star has already managed to make it to the Top 20 this year with three different songs. Plus, he’s headed out on tour to promote the EP AitcH20 in September.

Still, despite any major news outlets reporting a shooting death involving Aitch, plenty of his fans are still spreading misinformation about the rapper’s “death.”

My older brother has just woke me up to tell me aitch has been shot and he’s dead,was having a well nice nap — Grace (@gracemaloneyxx) August 28, 2019

Huh…. Aitch is dead!? — Rory Senior (@haze36__) August 28, 2019

However, others seem to know that Aitch isn’t actually dead and are having a bit of fun with the jokes on social media.

How I sleep knowing Aitch isn’t really dead and all the news articles are fake https://t.co/FOT8FSgGXy — Sophie Hall (@sophiehallxox) August 28, 2019

2019 has been THAT dead that the aitch memes are literally the funniest things to come out of it. hilarious. pic.twitter.com/z5js2TCm6Q — ‏ًً (@intograys) August 28, 2019

All these dead “aitch” jokes ffs — jasinaa (@jxz1e) August 28, 2019

It should be interesting to see if Aitch shows up to comment on his own “death.” So far, the British rapper hasn’t posted anything new on Twitter or Instagram in nearly a day. His last posts were to promote the upcoming tour in September. It seems Aitch’s “death” prank will, at the very least, spread the word about his tour and help to promote the budding artist.