Rapper 50 Cent dead? Morvant man shot and people think it’s Curtis Jackson

It’s no secret that 50 Cent has been shot in the past — nine times to be exact. But did the rapper just get hit for the tenth time?

The answer is no. A man going by the same name was gunned down and killed, but it wasn’t the rapper.

It’s easy to see how someone could get confused and think it was the famous 50 Cent who was shot, though.

After 50 Cent survived being shot nine times at point blank range, he spent years watching his back and trying to make sure it didn’t happen again.

He would even perform full concerts with a bulletproof vest on in an effort to prevent another shooting.

Rumors started to spread that the famous rapper had died after a Trinidadian website reported that a 37-year-old man using the name “50 Cent” was shot and killed on Coconut Drive in Morvant, which is located in the southern foothills of Trinidad.

Two men are also in a critical condition after the Thursday morning shooting. The deceased’s name is Randy Woods, but his nickname was 50 Cent.

Even though details of the article make it clear that it was not Curtis Jackson who died, that didn’t stop the internet from wondering if the controversial hip hop star was dead.

Wait, so did 50 cent die or not? — babybel (@fullofcurls) September 21, 2018

Without being aware, 50 Cent has even proved his own death rumor wrong. He’s been busy on social media over the past day sharing his opinion of the growing feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly.

He also posted photos of his live performance in London on Thursday night, which also proves that he wasn’t in Trinidad and he is also not dead.