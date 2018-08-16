Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has died – singer of Respect, Natural Woman and Think passed away at home

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has died aged 76 at her Detroit home, surrounded by family and friends.

Franklin made a huge mark on music with her mix of gospel and blues. One of the greatest divas of the modern music era, Aretha was often simply known by her first name.

It was reported earlier this week that Franklin wasn’t doing well. After a cancer battle and declining health the iconic singer had been living out her last days in hospice care, surrounded by family.

Today, it was announced that Franklin passed around 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit, the city where she grew up.

An official statement revealed that the “official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit.”

Putting out hits like Respect, Natural Woman, Think and Say A Little Prayer, she made music that was timeless.

Franklin’s last live performance was in 2017, when she sang at Elton John’s annual AIDS benefit gala in November. Concert dates for March and April 2018 were canceled due to the singer’s declining health.

It’s no secret that Aretha’s life and amazing talent were often celebrated. She was named the greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone. Franklin also won 18 Grammys throughout her lifetime and was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1987.

Franklin is a music legend, whose legacy will live on long after death. Rest in peace, Queen of Soul. Today, we sing the blues.