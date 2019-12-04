Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett announce official tour dates, ticket information

Poison had a countdown clock on their official website that expired at 4:45 p.m. EST and when it finished ticking down, the band announced the tour dates for next year’s biggest tour.

As previously announced, Motley Crue has come out of retirement and will head out with fellow 80s legends Poison and Def Leppard, as well as the newly announced opening act, Joan Jett, in 2020.

With that in mind, here is a look at the official tour dates for the big concert tour.

July 7 – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL – Presale

July 9 – Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL – Presale

July 11 – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC – Presale

July 14 – Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX – Presale

July 15 – Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX – Presale

July 19 – Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA – Presale

July 23 – PETCO Park, San Diego, CA – Presale

July 25 – State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, AZ – Presale

Aug. 9 – SunTrust Park, Atlanta, GA – Presale

Aug. 11 – Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey, PA – TICKETS

Aug. 13 – New Era Field, Buffalo, NY – Presale

Aug. 15 – Citizen’s Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA – Presale

Aug. 16 – PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Aug, 18 – Miller Park, Milwaukee, WI – Presale

Aug, 20 – Comerica Park, Detroit, MI – Presale

Aug, 22 – Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Aug, 23 – Citifield, Flushing, NY – Presale

Aug, 25 – Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Aug, 28 – Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Aug, 30 – Coors Field, Denver, CO – Presale

Sept. 2 – T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA – Presale

Sept. 5 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA – Presale

That will be 22 stops and they are all stadiums. It includes some of the most iconic stadiums in baseball, including Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston.

Tickets are available for presale at most locations, although some are still not for sale yet, including Wrigley and Fenway. Tickets officially go on sale for the Hershey, PN concert on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. EST.

The price of the tickets is still unknown although the show in Detroit looks to start at $49.50, which is far below the $150 that some people online predicted.

Good news for Poison fans is that Bret Michaels has said that the band might have some new music in time for the tour to start. As for Motley Crue, it turns out that their contract to never play again was just a guarantee that the band would not go on tour again without all four members.