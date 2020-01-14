Pearl Jam 2020 tour: How to get Verified Fan presale tickets

In conjunction with the release of their 11th studio album Gigaton, a Pearl Jam 2020 tour is scheduled to take over Canada and the United States starting in March.

The Hall of Fame rock group will bring their latest songs and probably many of their familiar hits along for a variety of different venues in North America. Here are the latest details on the upcoming tour dates, venues, and how to get Verified Fan presale tickets for the show.

When are the Pearl Jam 2020 tour dates?

Gigaton is slated for release on March 27, but fans can see the group live in concert over a week before that. The official tour kicks off March 18, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. It’ll move to Ottawa on Mar. 20, followed by Quebec City Mar. 22, and then Hamilton on Mar. 24.

The band gets a four-day break before they finally reach the United States. The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore hosts Pearl Jam’s first official U.S. tour stop on Mar. 28, 2020.

Other U.S. stops will include New York, Nashville, St. Louis, Denver, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, and San Diego. Los Angeles and Oakland will each have two different dates available.

The group is also going to appear in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Austria, and the UK. A number of international tour dates are already listed as sold out on the group’s official website.

Pearl Jam 2020 North America tour dates:

Mar. 18 Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Canada)

Mar. 20 Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Canada)

Mar. 22 Videotron Centre (Quebec City, Canada)

Mar. 24 FirstOntario Centre (FirstOntario Centre)

Mar. 28 Royal Farms Arena (Baltimore, MD)

Mar. 30 Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Apr. 02 Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)

Apr. 04 Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO)

Apr. 06 Chesapeake Energy Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

Apr. 09 Pepsi Center (Denver, CO)

Apr. 11 Gila River Arena (Phoenix, AZ)

Apr. 13 Viejas Arena (San Diego, CA)

Apr. 15 The Forum (Los Angeles, CA)

Apr. 16 The Forum (Los Angeles, CA)

Apr. 18 Oakland Arena (Oakland, CA)

Apr. 19 Oakland Arena (Oakland, CA)

How to get Ten Club and Verified Fan presale tickets for Pearl Jam

The good news for Pearl Jam fans who want to attend the shows in Canada and North America is that Verified Fan presale tickets are currently available, as of this report. That includes eligible Ten Club members, or those who register to become a verified fan through Ticketmaster.

Details about Ten Club are available here with two membership options available. There’s the $40 Analog or $20 Digital membership. The $40 membership brings more benefits including $10 off any digital download which could come in handy as the group’s new album Gigaton comes out in late March.

Both of the Ten Club memberships include priority ticket drawings. That helps give members access to the best seats in the house to see Pearl Jam live.

The Verified Fan presale helps to keep bots out of the ticket-buying frenzy. That means only fans should be competing with each other to buy the tickets for the North American tour dates.

To become registered for the Verified Fan presale, fans need to sign into their Ticketmaster account or create one to register for the presale email. The presale registration officially closes on Wednesday, January 15, so make sure to do that as soon as possible.

Visit the Pearl Jam presale page at Ticketmaster to get signed up. Registration includes entering a zip code and mobile phone number, as well as selecting the desired concert date one wants to attend. There are also options to choose additional preferences for tour dates.

Once the registration is complete, fans should receive a confirmation email giving further instructions for what’s next in the presale process. It should make it a bit easier to get tickets, although there’s no guarantee.

Information on the website indicates that it’s always possible that demand exceeds the ticket supply, so make sure to get in at the right time.

Visit the official Pearl Jam website for more information about tour dates, venues, and ticket details.