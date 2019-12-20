Nick Cannon drops Eminem diss track dubbed ‘The Invitation Canceled’ and calls him ‘the KKK of this generation’ 

Nick Cannon and Eminem’s feud appears to be continuing.

Cannon dropped another diss track in which he calls Eminem “the KKK of this generation.”

Cannon doesn’t pull any punches in his in the track dubbed as “The Invitation Canceled.” The track references alleged lyrics from an unreleased old Eminem track from before he became a star, according to TMZ.

In the track, Eminem allegedly rapped that “Black girls are b*****s… black girls are dumb.”

Cannon also accused Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, of treating his black friends like “indentured slaves.”

Cannon’s new diss track also references other lyrics from Eminem’s old unreleased track in which he allegedly called Mariah Carey choice words like “slut,” “whore,” and “c***.”

The AGT host claimed that he was exposing Eminem’s racism and misogyny to let the black community and black women know the truth about Eminem.

This is the third diss track from Cannon after Eminem dissed Cannon and Carey in Lord Above.

Monsters & Critics reported earlier in the month that Eminem dissed Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon in the song, Lord Above, released on December 6 with Fat Joe and Dre, from their album Family Ties.

Eminem continued his beef with Nick Cannon on Fat Joe's new song, “Lord Above." "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note

But that other dude's whipped, that p*ssy got him neutered" 🎶 Here's how we got to this point: https://t.co/KASyiYKSJ9 pic.twitter.com/gBInjRaff1 — Complex (@Complex) December 6, 2019

Cannon responded to Eminem’s diss in Lord Above with a diss track of his own released on December 9. The diss track, titled The Invitation, features Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Prince Eazy, and Charlie Clips. In the song, Cannon poked fun at Eminem over his past battle with drug addiction.

🚨 @NickCannon fires back at Eminem with a new single featuring Suge Knight. "I f*ck with Crack, but the white boy, he fuck with crack/Pills and smack/Shady about to relapse/Call Kim, somebody get Hailie" LISTEN: https://t.co/mO0u62VYPt pic.twitter.com/B4XOqwi976 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 9, 2019

Eminem then took to Twitter to respond to Cannon. The two rappers then had a brief exchange online.

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

Only a few hours left Marshall….💣 https://t.co/ypGRa5SQLC — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 10, 2019

Fuck Apologies! Pull Up!! Bring your gardener, chauffeur, your male nurse and whoever else you’re fucking!!🤣 https://t.co/576yS7vhZX — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 10, 2019

Cannon later released another diss track, titled Pray for Him, on December 10.

A Eminem album at midnight huh? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — The Immortal Kind (@B_Cortez312) December 20, 2019

Will Eminem now respond with a track of his own after this third release from Nick Cannon? Stay tuned, because some fans, like the one above, think that a new Eminem album could be coming out soon.