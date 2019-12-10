Nick Cannon claps back at Eminem after diss track, Eminem responds with classic rebuttal

Eminem took part in a new song with Fat Joe and Dre called “Lord Above.” In Eminem’s verse, he aimed at an old target in Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon was not happy and clapped back at Eminem, but never one to let someone else get the last word, Eminem shot back in a classic Slim Shady manner.

Eminem disses Nick Cannon on “Lord Above”

This feud restarted with a new song by Fat Joe, featuring Eminem and Dre. The song “Lord above” is on a joint album by Fat Joe and Dre called Family Ties.

In the song, Eminem took his turn on a verse and aimed directly at Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that pu**y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job ‘fore he got his jewels clipped.”

Eminem continued on by rapping that he let Mariah “chop my balls off too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

The last time Eminem ripped into Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon was on a song from 2009 and the track “Bagpipes from Baghdad” from his album Relapse. In that song, Eminem wished Cannon luck with Carey.

Nick Cannon challenged Eminem to a fight at that time. Cannon and Carey were married from 2008-2016 when they divorced.

Nick Carey claps back at Eminem

Nick Carey responded by slamming Eminem

“We should change his name from Eminem to Percocet,” Cannon said on his FM radio morning show. “What’s the pill old people use, we should change it to…we are going to call him Cialis. Get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Cannon then decided to release his own diss track against Eminem with Suge Knight. In that song, Cannon made fun of Eminem’s past drug problems.

“I f*ck with Crack, but the white boy, he f*ck with crack / Pills and smack / Shady about to relapse.”

He also claimed on the track that Eminem fired his chauffeur, who had video fo Eminem involved in sexual relations with another man.

Eminem strikes back

Eminem released one verse about Nick Cannon and his previous marriage to Mariah Carey, and it Cannon went all scorched Earth. It makes it seem the Eminem diss track unlocked something long simmering in Cannon (who calls himself the new Pac).

Well, Eminem never lets anyone have the last word.

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

As if calling Nick Cannon a “bougie f*ck” isn’t brilliant enough, Eminem also demanded an apology for his gardener.

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

Cannon then shot back and seems like he still wants to fight.

Fuck Apologies! Pull Up!! Bring your gardener, chauffeur, your male nurse and whoever else you’re fucking!!🤣 https://t.co/576yS7vhZX — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 10, 2019

In the world of rap music, there is never a wait for more drama to perk up, especially when Marshall Mathers is involved.