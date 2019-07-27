Home > Music

New Chance the Rapper album features Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and fans are here for it

27th July 2019 5:32 PM ET
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper has a new album with The Big Day. Pic credit: Chance the Rapper/YouTube

Chance the Rapper’s long-anticipated first official studio album, The Big day, which dropped on Friday, features Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and fans are sharing their excitement about it on social media.

The release of the new album, consisting of 22 tracks, comes after the rapper released his mixtape, Coloring Book, in 2016. According to Chance, the title for his new album, The Big Day, was inspired by his wedding day.

Fans, at first, didn’t know that Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard was featured on the album because no list of featured guests was available when the album was released. Fans had to discover the featured guests themselves by listening to the 22 tracks, and many were excited when they identified Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard as the artist featured in Do You Remember, the album’s second track.

Listen to the track below:

Many fans took to Twitter to share the excitement of their discovery.

Death Cab For Cutie later took to Instagram and Twitter to post photos of the first time they met Chance the Rapper. They also explained what led to Gibbard featuring in the second track, Do You Remember.

It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo. Turns out that we and @chancetherapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room, in which he revealed a straight-up impressive familiarity with some pretty deep Death Cab catalog cuts, and during which the possibility of a collaboration was briefly mentioned. . Fast forward to 2019, and we were truly surprised and honored when Chance got back in touch and asked us to be part of a song called "Do You Remember", which appears on his debut record, THE BIG DAY, which is out worldwide as of right now. We couldn't be more thrilled. . Thank you, Chance, and congratulations on your big day! . (photos by @racheldemy)

They also posted a message congratulating Chance the Rapper on the release of his album, two of which Chance responded to.

Other featured guests on the album include John Legend in All Day Long, Smino and Ken Bennett in Eternal, MadeinTYO and DaBaby in Hot Shower.

En Vogue, Ari Lennox, and Kierra Sheard feature in I Got You (Always and Forever), Megan Thee Stallion in Handsome, Gucci Mane in Big Fish, and Shawn Mendes and DJ Casper in Balling Flossin.

Randy Newman features in 5 Year Plan, Nicki Minaj and Lil Durk in Slide Around, and Cree Summer and Jackée Harry in Our House (Skit).

Nicki Minaj also features in Zannies and Fools.

Chance the Rapper’s new album comes out after he introduced himself to fans as a stand-up comic when he appeared on stage last month at Laugh Factory in Chicago.

He also confirmed earlier in the month that he is playing a minor role in Disney’s remake of The Lion King,