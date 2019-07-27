New Chance the Rapper album features Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and fans are here for it

Chance the Rapper’s long-anticipated first official studio album, The Big day, which dropped on Friday, features Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and fans are sharing their excitement about it on social media.

The release of the new album, consisting of 22 tracks, comes after the rapper released his mixtape, Coloring Book, in 2016. According to Chance, the title for his new album, The Big Day, was inspired by his wedding day.

Fans, at first, didn’t know that Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard was featured on the album because no list of featured guests was available when the album was released. Fans had to discover the featured guests themselves by listening to the 22 tracks, and many were excited when they identified Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard as the artist featured in Do You Remember, the album’s second track.

Listen to the track below:

Many fans took to Twitter to share the excitement of their discovery.

when i turn on The Big Day for the first time and hear Ben Gibbard@chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/Tw3XpJhMyv — 🗿john🗿 (@yungfartgod) July 26, 2019

CHANCE WENT AND PUT BEN GIBBARD ON ONE OF HIS TRACKS I LITERALLY SCREAMED IN MY CAR WHEN HE CAME IN WITH THE FIRST LINE THIS ALBUM IS SO FUCKING GOOD. I'M SO PROUD OF YOU CHANCE @chancetherapper @dcfc #TheBigDayhttps://t.co/c7pUcQMEZK — Leah Sadoian (@leahsadoian) July 26, 2019

Why I’m crying in the club rn. https://t.co/BJHV0KKxt7 — K-Fund (@KatelynnFU) July 27, 2019

I went through a huge Death Cab for Cutie phase in high school, so hearing Ben Gibbard's voice on Chance's new album has my 17-year-old self shook — Megan. (@megreyes_) July 26, 2019

When I heard Ben Gibbard on a Chance The Rapper track pic.twitter.com/3p2al3S7yd — Andrew Gaug (@NPNowGaug) July 26, 2019

Chance The Rapper: *lists no collaborators on 'The Big Day'* Me: *hears Ben Gibbard* Me: pic.twitter.com/kR5Q3MD8Sy — Chicken Chelsea Brimstin (@rollupthebrim) July 26, 2019

my face when i heard ben gibbard of @dcfc on that new @chancetherapper 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/MO2VjNwD5s — Dave Briggs (@iamdavebriggs) July 26, 2019

Ben Gibbard on the new Chance album pic.twitter.com/mQFMfDNBLd — Calamity James (@JamesInHiFi) July 26, 2019

Death Cab For Cutie Instagram posts

Death Cab For Cutie later took to Instagram and Twitter to post photos of the first time they met Chance the Rapper. They also explained what led to Gibbard featuring in the second track, Do You Remember.

It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo. Turns out that we and @chancetherapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room, in which he revealed a straight-up… pic.twitter.com/zNBh1YeO8y — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) July 26, 2019

Fast forward to 2019, and we were truly surprised and honored when Chance got back in touch and asked us to be part of a song called "Do You Remember", which appears on his debut record, THE BIG DAY, which is out worldwide as of right now. We couldn't be more thrilled. — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) July 26, 2019

They also posted a message congratulating Chance the Rapper on the release of his album, two of which Chance responded to.

Thank you, Chance, and congratulations on your big day! — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) July 26, 2019

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS! DEATHCAB FOR CUTIE CAME FOR THE BIG DAY https://t.co/knXJu7mtAf — Chance The Rapper Owbum in July (@chancetherapper) July 26, 2019

Other featured guests on the album include John Legend in All Day Long, Smino and Ken Bennett in Eternal, MadeinTYO and DaBaby in Hot Shower.

En Vogue, Ari Lennox, and Kierra Sheard feature in I Got You (Always and Forever), Megan Thee Stallion in Handsome, Gucci Mane in Big Fish, and Shawn Mendes and DJ Casper in Balling Flossin.

Randy Newman features in 5 Year Plan, Nicki Minaj and Lil Durk in Slide Around, and Cree Summer and Jackée Harry in Our House (Skit).

Nicki Minaj also features in Zannies and Fools.

Chance the Rapper’s new album comes out after he introduced himself to fans as a stand-up comic when he appeared on stage last month at Laugh Factory in Chicago.

He also confirmed earlier in the month that he is playing a minor role in Disney’s remake of The Lion King,