MTV VMAs 2019: How to vote for the Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards will make their return to hand out Moonmen statues to all the deserving artists of the past year. That includes top nominees like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Ellish, and Lil Nas X.

Fans are able to cast their votes for who they believe deserves the trophies this year. Here are more details on some of the major nominees and how to vote for the MTV VMAs 2019.

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift top VMAs 2019 nominees

Both Grande and Swift are looking to clean up at this year’s MTV VMAs. Each singer has a total of 10 nominations, and they’ll be competing against one another in several categories. Grande’s nominations are mostly for her thank u, next video, while Swift has nominations for both ME! and You Need to Calm Down.

Just behind them are Billie Ellish with nine nominations and Lil Nas X with eight. The hip-hop star appears thanks to his smash hit Old Town Road being nominated for a number of different awards. Ellish and Lil Nas X find themselves amongst some of the major categories where Swift and Grande also appear.

Grande’s thank u, next and Swift’s You Need to Calm Down are both up for the Video of the Year. They’ll be vying against Lil Nas X for Old Town Road (Remix) featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and Ellish’s Bad Guy. Also nominated are the Jonas Brothers for Sucker and 21 Savage’s a lot featuring J. Cole.

🚨 2019 #VMA NOMINEES ARE HERE 🚨 VOTE NOW AT https://t.co/x8FCmoZLkH ❗️❗️See who wins August 26 on @MTV 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cn9sj1htl8 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 23, 2019

Grande and Ellish are also up for Artist of the Year. They’ll have tough competition from Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and Cardi B.

Many of those same artists appear in the Song of the Year category for the same songs, with the exception of Ellish and 21 Savage. Other Song of the Year contenders include Drake for In My Feelings and Shallow by the duo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Lil Nas X’s track with Billy Ray is also in the Best Hip Hop category. Grande appears there for being featured on the 2 Chainz song Rule the World. See the full list of MTV VMA nominees here.

How to vote for the MTV VMAs 2019

Viewers can vote for who they believe deserves to win awards at the MTV VMAs 2019. To do so, head to VMA.MTV.com where each category appears with a playable video for each nominee. To vote requires logging into the MTV VMA site with a Google, Twitter, or email account. There’s also the option to use Instagram, or one of the many Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Nominee Shawn Mendes shared the following “how to” on his Twitter.

MTV is giving voters 10 votes per category. That means voters can cast all 10 of their votes for one artist, or split them up how they want. For example, in Video of the Year, all 10 votes could go towards Ariana Grande, or five could go to Grande and five could go to Swift. A voter could also give votes to more than two artists with their 10.

There are ways to get an extra chance to vote in each category. MTV indicates that voters can message @VMAs on either Facebook or Twitter, or can use their Amazon Alexa-enabled device. Simply say “Alexa, vote for the VMAs” on the Alexa-enabled device including Amazon’s Echo or Fire TV products.

The 2019 Video Music Awards officially arrive on MTV on Monday, August 26. Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.