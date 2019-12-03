Liz Phair and Garbage join Alanis Morissette on Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour

It’s been almost 25 years since Alanis Morrisette released her iconic album Jagged Little Pill. To celebrate this anniversary, she’s just announced a world tour starting in June 2020.

Liz Phair and Garbage will join her in a supporting role, both of whom toured with Alanis way back in 1998.

This tour will have a real 90s alt-rock feel with its line-up of stars, who were at their peak in that decade.

Announcing a list of tour dates right across the United States, and a stop in Ontario, Canada; more dates are expected to be announced for Europe at a later date. It’s undoubtedly a busy schedule for the alt-rock legends with 31 dates in just two months.

Liz Phair tweeted her excitement over the tour, stating that she “got an epic early Xmas gift this year.”

Phair shook up the rock and roll world with the release of Exile in Guyville in 1993. Unfortunately, subsequent albums proved not to be as successful, and her early promise faded a little. However, she is due to release a new album next year, and she recently published a memoir, Horror Stories. New single Good Side was released in the Fall.

Starry nights on the horizon!!🌌🎑🎆!! Got an epic early Xmas gift this year. Joining @Alanis and @garbage this summer will be like floating blessed in Howl’s Moving Castle pic.twitter.com/ehDTEJhqKU — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) December 2, 2019

Garbage also tweeted about the tour saying that after more than 20 years, they would be joining Morissette to celebrate 25 years of the “iconic” Jagged Little Pill.

Garbage recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album Version 2.0. Garbage, described as possibly the coolest band ever, have been together since 1993. Fronted by the dynamic Shirley Manson, the band has sold over 17 million albums worldwide.

After more than 20 years, we're going back on tour in the summer of 20/20 w/ Alanis Morrissette to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of her iconic album “Jagged Little Pill”. Presale starts 12/10 at 11AM local time, tickets on sale 12/13. Get more info here: https://t.co/6osAt1DkjR pic.twitter.com/AlaF9dUIks — Garbage (@garbage) December 3, 2019

Alanis has also announced a new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, to be released on May 1. Her first album since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights. In the meantime, she released a new single Reasons I Drink on Monday.

Many took to Twitter to express their excitement over the tour, but also concern that it would reignite their 90s teenage angst.

Liz Phair is opening for Alanis on her “Jagged Little Pill” tour next year. My 14-year-old self is brimming with happiness and angst. — Vanessa Franko (@vanessafranko) December 2, 2019

When you hear Alanis Morrissette, Garbage, and Liz Phair are touring together in 2020 https://t.co/zMNm7sLO0X pic.twitter.com/Gn6KhWChVb — Jonny Hodder (@JonnyHodds) December 2, 2019

The tour kicks off on June 2 in Portland, Oregon. Fingers crossed it will be a festival of 90s nostalgia.