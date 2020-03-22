In the Korean music industry today, many artists who tend to be more popular are usually multi-talented having some form of expertise in more than one field pertaining to music entertainment.

Zico fits the criteria for this as he is the leader of K-pop boy group Block B (often stylized in all capital letters) but also a soloist and producer. He started off this year with a bang when he became the first Korean act to achieve a Perfect All-Kill with Any Song.

Another newer artist to fit the criteria is Kang Daniel. He is best known for earning first place in the second season of Produce 101 thus making him a member of Wanna One.

He also made a lot of noise with his solo debut, Color On Me, selling 340,000 copies in the first 24 hours after release. He also made a name for himself in the gossip world when it was revealed he was dating Jihyo of Twice.

Both artists on their own are phenomenal but what if they collaborated? Fans will not have to wonder anymore as it has been reported that Zico and Kang Daniel are working on a collaboration project together.

Teaming up for the 2020 Pepsi X Global K-Pop Project

According to numerous Korean news outlets especially Naver, Zico and Kang Daniel will be reuniting to collaborate on a project for the 2020 Pepsi X Global K-pop Project. At this moment, we don’t know much about the collaboration only that they’ll be working together.

We, however, do know what to somewhat expect going by the 2019 Pepsi X Global K-pop Project in which Starship Entertainment and Pepsi worked together.

During that time, we got to see unique collaborations which included Ravi of VIXX and Eunha of GFriend performing Blossom, Ong Seung-Wu performing Heart Sign, Cool Love of VIXX and Hyungwon of Monsta X performing Cool Love, and Rain and Soyou (formerly of Sistar) performing Beginning.

Zico and Kang Daniel have collaborated before

Many K-pop fans are excited for the upcoming collaboration, but to be fair, this is not the first time Zico and Kang Daniel have collaborated.

For those who don’t know or don’t remember, Zico was one of the musical producers behind many of the Produce 101 music competition variety shows. Ergo, he’s worked with all the acts who participated on said shows including Kang Daniel.

The one particular collaboration some remember was when Zico produced Kangaroo, the song performed by Wanna One’s subunit, Triple Position, a three-member subunit consisting of Jaehwan, Woojin, and of course, Kang Daniel.

At this moment, the news of Zico and Kang Daniel collaborating is fairly new. As we get closer to an official date when the 2020 Pepsi X Global K-pop Project drops, we will learn more about what the two popular Korean musicians have in store for us.