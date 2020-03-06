YG Entertainment: Agency housing 2NE1 and BLACKPINK working on new K-Pop girl group to launch in second half of 2020

Out of all the current girl groups active in K-pop today, the most popular one, especially among international K-pop fans, is Blackpink (often stylized in all capital letters or as BLΛƆKPIИK).

Making their debut in 2016, they hold plenty of records, especially on Billboard charts and on YouTube.

However, Blackpink is in a peculiar position as being the only active girl group in their label, YG Entertainment. Their seniors, 2NE1, were technically on hiatus when they debuted and only made one more comeback, just to say goodbye in 2017.

That is going to change as YG Entertainment has made it known they are working on a new K-pop girl group.

YG Entertainment’s fourth K-pop girl group is on the way

The news of YG Entertainment working on a new K-pop girl group hit late last month.

According to a report on Korean news outlet SPOTV News, the Korean entertainment company and agency, housing popular K-pop acts like Big Bang, Winner, Akdong Musician, and of course, Blackpink, are finalizing the group members.

They also report the artists recently signed contracts with them and are planned to launch in the second half of this year.

This new K-pop girl group will be the fourth girl group to be formed under YG Entertainment since Hallyu or the Korean Wave was initiated.

The first was Big Mama (2003 to 2007), the second was 2NE1 (2009 to 2016), and the third is currently Blackpink.

After the report was released, YG Entertainment had a company representative provide a public response concerning the news:

“It is true that we are planning a new girl group. The exact details will be revealed through an official announcement later on.”

Right now, however, YG Entertainment is busy focusing on new album preparations for two of their K-pop acts this year — Blackpink and Winner.

Entertain the Fourth Generation of K-pop girl groups

What we can discern with the news provided about YG Entertainment’s new girl group tells us it will not just be their fourth K-pop girl group to be made under the company.

It will be one to enter the fourth generation of K-pop acts too.

So far, the only agency out of the “Big Three” (SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment) to have a girl group active during the fourth generation of K-pop is JYP Entertainment when they debuted Itzy.

If the news of Lee Soo-Man investing in Loona proves to be more than just an investment but acquirement, SM Entertainment might have their fourth generation K-pop girl group soon too.

The news of YG Entertainment’s new K-pop girl group is ongoing.

More information about the girl group such as their name, how many members, the identity of each member, their concept, and their debut date will be made known the closer we get to the second half of 2020.