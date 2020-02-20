WINNER comeback: YG Entertainment K-Pop boy group reportedly returning in March, does special VLive broadcast which includes cover of BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

K-pop fans had more than enough to indulge in as numerous K-pop acts made their first comeback or debuts in February.

However, some K-pop acts decided to make their comebacks in March to avoid competing with the rush that is currently happening.

One such K-pop act is Itzy. The popular girl group forged from JYP Entertainment will reportedly make their comeback as early as March. However, they technically have all Spring given the release window they presented to the public.

Now another Korean entertainment agency that is part of the “Big Three” will be joining JYP Entertainment in having one of their K-pop acts make their comeback in March.

YG Entertainment’s popular boy group Winner (often stylized in all capital letters) will reportedly make their comeback in March.

After their comeback was made known, they partook in a special broadcast on VLive, which included a cover version of Black Pink’s song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.

YG Entertainment confirms Winner is preparing for a comeback

The Korean news outlet Newsen first reported the news of Winner preparing for a comeback. According to the report, Winner reportedly finished the jacket photoshoot for the album and is currently recording new music.

Winner group member Mino (Song Min-Ho) also reportedly wrote the title track song.

After the report by Newsen was published, YG Entertainment made an official response. A source from the entertainment agency and label provided the following statement to the public.

“Winner is preparing for their comeback. We will announce the official schedule at a later date.”

It should be noted that the upcoming comeback that Winner will have might be their last as four members for a while.

So far, none of the members have completed their mandatory military service, and the deadline to enlist for certain members is close.

Winner hits you with that Ddu-Du Ddu-Du Du!

Just before their comeback, Winner recently finished their Cross Tour.

It consisted of performances in Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta, Macau, Bangkok, and other cities across Asia. Sadly, their encore concerts in Seoul were canceled to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

In place of the two dates for the Seoul encore concerts, Winner took to VLive for a special broadcast with their fans. During the first part, Winner members talked about their careers.

They also talked about how the fans helped them and how thankful they were for their support for the past six years.

However, it is the second part of the broadcast that got fans’ attention. It was during that time Winner performed their cover of Black Pink’s hit song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.

The cover was made specifically for Winner’s concert in Bangkok. The reason why is that Lisa, one of the members of Black Pink, is from that town.

Nevertheless, many watching the performance on VLive were thoroughly entertained.

Right now, it is still early concerning Winner’s comeback. We don’t even have a pre-release promotions schedule. We will surely get more information and details the closer we get to March.