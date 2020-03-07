TWICE to be first JYP Entertainment K-Pop act for worldwide push in international music through agency’s strategic partnership with Republic Records

Over the past couple of years, Korean music — specifically certain genres of K-pop — has become very mainstream in many music markets outside of Korea. As a result, certain K-pop acts are making the push to become more prominent in the international music scene and not just a K-pop act per se.

Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys, Bulletproof Boy Scouts, Beyond the Scene) — better known by their acronym, BTS — is probably the first K-pop act to truly succeed in assimilating into international music through Columbia Records. Blackpink is following them when they signed on with Interscope Records and UMG through those companies’ collaboration with YG Entertainment.

Now it seems another popular K-pop act will be getting the international global treatment through their agency’s strategic partnership with an American/international record label. Through it, Twice will be the first to be getting a huge worldwide push in international music.

A strategic alliance is made between JYP and Republic

Last month, Billboard exclusively reported the first details between a new strategic partnership between JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. At the reveal, both the JYP Entertainment CEO Jimmy Jeong and Republic Records founder and CEO Monte Lipman provided statements on the strategic partnership.

Jimmy Jeong: “We are so excited to make a strategic alliance with the ‘number one’ label Republic Records. Through our strategic alliance for Twice, we strongly hope to present the next level of K-pop to fans all around the world.” Monte Lipman: “I’ve known J.Y. Park for the last two decades and have always admired his company’s extraordinary success and trajectory. The organization’s vision and groundbreaking achievements have placed them at the forefront of popular culture. We are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic team of executives and their amazing artists, including multi-platinum global superstars Twice.”

This strategic alliance is sure to bear fruit for both companies. Besides Twice, JYP Entertainment has other popular K-pop acts worth getting the worldwide push including Got7, Day6, and their youngest K-pop act, Itzy. More international exposure through the company famous for their part in the success of Ariana Grande, Drake, Jonas Brothers, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift will most likely lead to more opportunities.

As for Republic Records, JYP Entertainment’s K-pop acts are prominent moneymakers ergo they will surely bank from the strategic alliance.

Presently, Twice is in post-release promotions for the re-release of their Japanese album #Twice which featured a Japanese version of their song Fake & True and new song Swing. They also performed two new stops on their world tour Twicelights at the Tokyo Dome.

As for their last Korean album, their eighth extended play (EP) or mini-album, Feel Special, featured a song of the same name that dominated both domestically and internationally.

K-pop fans, especially Once (Twice’s official fan club) who want to show support can purchase digital copies of the song on iTunes/Apple Music and/or stream on Spotify.

For fans wanting a physical copy of the album as well as official gear, it is available for purchase on YesAsia.