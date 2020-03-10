TWICE member Tzuyu under quarantine as K-pop group postpones concert over Coronavirus

K-pop band Twice has announced they will be canceling the final leg of their TWICELIGHTS Tour in Seoul, South Korea, which had been scheduled for this month.

The nine-member band made the announcement as one of their number, Chou Tzuyu, faces the prospect of two weeks in quarantine. The outbreak of the Coronavirus has prompted the group’s management to cancel the rest of their tour.

Tzuyu is quarantined in her hometown of Tainan City in Taiwan after she returned home from South Korea on March 3.

Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control (TCDC) imposed a strict policy on February 28 that anyone flying from South Korea to Taiwan is required to spend fourteen days in quarantine.

Chou Tzuyu of TWICE has been quarantined in her home

Tzuyu has been quarantined at home and is expected to be free to rejoin her bandmates from March 18, whether or not she will rejoin them has yet to be decided and depends on the band’s revised schedule.

The group took to Instagram to apologize to their disappointed fans and urge everybody to look after their health.

It’s alleged that Tzuyu has found home quarantine to be quite dull, but her mother has revealed that the K-pop star is keeping herself occupied by watching movies, resting, and doing exercises.

On March 7, during an online live broadcast, the remaining TWICE band members telephoned Tzuyu, who explained her quarantine to the audience.

TWICE’s concert had initially been scheduled to take place in Seoul on March 7 and 8, and it is currently unclear if the band’s management group will reschedule.

The Music Industry has been affected by the Coronavirus

Other K-pop events have not escaped the Coronavirus threat with many cancelations. EXO canceled a February 28 concert they were scheduled to attend in the Philippines.

K-pop boyband BTS have also postponed their April tour dates in Seoul over virus fears. The music world outside of K-pop has also been affected, Avril Lavigne and Green Day have both postponed tours of Asia.

And thrash metal bands Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel were rocking through Europe last month when they dropped their February 25 gig in Milan, Italy.

The music industry in America has also been a casualty of the Coronavirus with growing doubts over whether or not Coachella will go ahead this year. Last week it was announced that Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, due to start March 20, would be rescheduled for another date.

Austin’s SXSW has been canceled for this year, but Idaho’s Treefort Music Fest is currently still good to go.