Late last year, Mnet ran a new music survival variety show in which 20 contestants would compete to be part of a new K-pop boy group signed under N.CH Entertainment. This show was known as World Klass.

For months, the contestants competed until the final ten — Hanjun, Chihoon, Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Minsu, J.You, Kyungho, Wonggi, and Jerome. Later on, Hanjun would be replaced with Jaeyun because of issues with his past.

Now, almost four months after the winners of World Klass banded together to form a new K-pop boy group, they are finally making their debut as TOO. They debuted with the album, Reason for Being, featuring the mysteriously mystical song, Magnolia.

Ten Orientated Orchestra

The news that the K-pop boy band formed from the winners of World Klass would debut first arrived back in February. During the announcement, they revealed that the name of the group would be Ten Orientated Orchestra which would be better known by the acronym TOO.

It should also be noted that at the time, TOO’s debut was announced for March 18. However, because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, their debut was pushed back until April 1. Eventually, TOO made their debut with the song Magnolia.

After listening to Magnolia, it is easy to say the song is unique as the tempo and styles change numerous times throughout the song. Despite this, it seems to blend in very well to form a piece of music that is quite mysterious.

As for the music video, it is difficult to tell what they are trying to portray. We can, however, discern that TOO is utilizing the futuristic dystopian concept that seems to be very popular in K-pop as of late. Just in the last three months alone, Alexa, MCND, Loona, and DKB have also used similar concepts in their comebacks or debuts for this year too.

As of the publication of this article, the music video for Magnolia is sitting at over 325,000 views. That is technically not bad for a brand new K-pop boy group formed under a smaller Korean entertainment agency.

As for those who are interested in buying TOO’s debut, Reason for Being featuring the song Magnolia, it is available on numerous music streaming services such as Apple Store/iTunes and Spotify.