Rocket Punch comeback: Woolim Entertainment K-Pop girl group returns with Red Punch, their second EP after 2019 debut Pink Punch

Back in late 2019, Woolim Entertainment revealed its newest K-pop act, a girl group known as Rocket Punch.

The six-member girl group — Juri, Yeonhee, Suyun, Yunkyoung, Sohee, and Dahyun — officially debuted on August 7, 2019, with their extended play (EP) or mini-album, Pink Punch.

At the time, Rocket Punch did a-okay for their debut, given the fact they were going against other debuting girl groups who had more exposure or interest such as Everglow.

Nevertheless, their debut album did peak at number six on the Korean chart position and sold more than 18,500 copies. Not bad for a debuting girl group from a “smaller” agency.

Now almost six months later, Rocket Punch is set to make their 2020 debut with their first comeback after their debut. They will release their second EP or mini-album, Red Punch, in February 2020.

From Pink Punch to Red Punch

The news of Rocket Punch making their first comeback since their debut was officially announced on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Woolim Entertainment officially announced the news through Rocket Punch’s official social media handles, especially on Twitter, revealing details of the concept as well as the album title, Red Punch

The next day, Woolim Entertainment released the schedule of pre-release promotions leading up to the release of Red Punch. This includes concept photos, jacket making films, the tracklist of the album, a teaser for the music video, and album previews.

Pre-release promotional pictures reveal more about Red Punch

As of now, all of the concept pictures of the Rocket Punch members were released. Sticking to the concept, red is the dominant color as each member is highlighted individually.

More of Red Punch will be revealed as we get closer to the album’s release date of Monday, February 10.

It will be available on all music streaming sites such as the Apple Music Store and Spotify. For fans who want a physical copy of the album, Red Punch is available for pre-order on YesAsia.

Take note the album can be purchased separately or with two posters.