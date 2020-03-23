This year, the spring season has so far been one of the most uncertain seasons when it comes to Hallyu or the Korean Wave.

Because of the threat of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), many Korean entertainment acts had to either reschedule, postpone, or cancel events on their schedule.

Tzuyu went under quarantine, causing Twice’s promotions to be postponed. The cast and crew of I’ll Go To You When the Weather is Fine had to take a week off so that the network could be sure they would be safe during filming.

In short, COVID-19 has truly thrown off the Hallyu or Korean Wave schedule.

Now, as the world tries to get COVID-19 somewhat under control, several K-pop acts have come forward confirming their updated schedules.

In this case, Oh My Girl will be making their K-pop comeback this spring.

WM Entertainment confirms Oh My Girl’s upcoming comeback

The news of Oh My Girl (sometimes stylized in all capitals or the abbreviation, OMG) making a spring comeback was first made through Korean news outlets, specifically Naver.

According to their reports on March 18, 2020, the girl group was wrapping up preparations to release a new mini-album fitting for the spring season.

Eventually, WM entertainment responded to the news in which a representative of the Korean entertainment agency stated, “Oh My Girl is preparing to make a comeback aimed for late April.”

It should also be reported that no word was mentioned if Jiho will be participating in the upcoming comeback.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jiho would be taking a temporary break from Oh My Girl activities for her health as provided in a statement by WM Intertainment.

“Oh My Girl member Jiho has been receiving treatment at the hospital since the second half of 2019 due to frequent deterioration of her health and symptoms of anxiety. Recently, the symptoms of anxiety have worsened, and we decided that it would be difficult for her to carry out her activities as part of Oh My Girl as usual.”

Technically Oh My Girl’s second comeback for 2020

The upcoming comeback will be Oh My Girl’s first K-pop comeback for the year. Technically, it is their second comeback overall.

Back in January, Oh My Girl released their fourth studio album, Eternally, which is also their second Japanese album.

Oh My Girl’s last K-pop album was back in August 2019 with the reissue album, Fall in Love, featuring the song Bungee.

Right now, there is still a lot of time before Oh My Girl’s next album drops. As we get closer to the planned release date, we will know more about the album through pre-release promotions.