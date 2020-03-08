MCND debut: New TOP Media K-Pop boy group makes their debut, Into the ICE AGE

Even though we are a little over two months into 2020, it seems K-pop is getting or going to get “fresh blood” as numerous K-pop groups make or will make their debuts.

The month of February was especially busy with debuts which included C9 Entertainment/J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature and Brave Entertainment boy group DKB.

Now we have the latest when it comes to debuting K-pop acts. TOP Media, the Korean entertainment company and agency known for K-pop boy groups Teen Top, 100%, and UP10TION just added a fourth boy group to their roster, MCND. Just recently, they made their debut with the album, Into the ICE AGE.

Who is MCND that wants fans to enter the Ice Age?

Music Creates New Dream — better known by their acronym, MCND — is a new K-pop act formed under TOP Media. It consists of five members: Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win.

Prior to their debut, MCND received pre-debut recognition primarily through the release of TOP GANG, but also through music and dance competition programs. Huijin and Minjae both competed in The Fan while Win competed in Under 19. MCND also received a lot of love and support from their seniors, Teen Top and UP10TION.

Eventually, MCND officially debuted with the extended play (EP) or mini-album, Into the ICE AGE. It features the song Ice Age which is a smooth hip-hop song that features singing verses and a slow rap chorus. The backdrops highlight the colors blue and white yet remain simple so viewers concentrate on MCND’s dancing.

It looks like MCND is starting out just fine. Their music video for Ice Age has more than five million views, better than the other K-pop acts who made a debut this year (DKB’s Sorry Mama has over 500 thousand views, Cignature’s Nun Nu Nan Na has over 2.2 million).

By the end of this year according to Win, MCND hopes to “wrap up this year successfully in which he wants people to have the impression of ‘troublemakers on stage’ and ‘kids who have fun on stage’ when they think of MCND.”

K-pop fans interested in owning a digital copy of MCND’s debut album Into the ICE AGE, it is available for purchase and download on iTunes/Apple Music and for streaming at Spotify.

Those interested in owning a physical copy of the album, it is available for purchase at YesAsia.