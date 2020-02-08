LOONA comeback: K-Pop girl group makes return with mini-album #, tops iTunes charts around the world

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

So far, February has proven to be a rush of comebacks for K-pop. Fans have been enamored with fantastic returns especially GFriend and EverGlow, while they anticipate upcoming returns especially BTS and KARD.

Despite the sheer number of comebacks, some do tend to stick out more than others. In this case, Loona (often stylized in all capital letters or as LOOΠΔ) just made their comeback with their album # (literally it is just a hashtag) featuring the title track song So What.

The album and featured song are so popular, they are currently topping numerous iTunes charts around the world.

Loona says So What

#, Loona’s second extended play (EP) or mini-album, was officially released two days ago on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. It consists of five songs on its tracklist which include #, Number 1, Oh (Yes I Am), Ding Ding Dong, 365, and their title track song So What.

So What is a unique track as it starts out as a hard-hitting hip hop and R&B song but has a sudden change to smooth R&B about two/thirds through the song before reverting back to its initial style.

Overall, So What is a very catchy dance song that can easily rival similar style songs performed by other K-pop acts like Black Pink and the legendary girl group 2NE1.

Apparently, K-pop fans around the world can’t get enough of Loona’s comeback. After # released, the album soared to the top of iTunes Top Albums charts in 47 countries.

Some of the countries on that list include the United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Austria, Chile, Denmark, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Compared to Loona’s previous comeback, this is double the number of countries in which they topped their iTunes charts.

The President of SM Entertainment gives a hand

Probably one of the more interesting details about Loona’s comeback is that Lee Soo-Man, the president and founder of SM Entertainment (the house that made EXO, Girls’ Generation, Super Junior, and NCT), participated in the production of #. This is huge news because it will be the first time Soo-Man has produced for any artist outside of his company.

After # was released, Yves spoke on behalf of Loona expressing their gratitude for Lee Soo-Man’s participation in production and what possibly caused him to willingly agree to partake in production in the first place.

“We want to express our gratitude to producer Lee Soo Man. Producer Lee Soo Man says he got to know about us while working on his global project. Our Cherry Bomb cover video caught his eye, and he judged that we have potential, so he willingly participated in production.”

For reference, Cherry Bomb is one of the hit songs performed by NCT 127. Still, the fact producers from one Korean entertainment agency, especially from one of the “Big Three,” are partaking and producing with other K-pop acts from “rival” agencies can only lead to more good for the K-pop industry especially with Hallyu (Korean Wave) being more popular than ever before.

Loona’s second EP or mini-album, #, along with its title track song So What is available digitally through Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other music streaming services.

For international fans who want to own a physical copy of the album, it is available for purchase on YesAsia. Take note there are four versions of the album with or without the option of having a poster included.