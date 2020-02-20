IU: I Give You My Heart from Crash Landing on You K-Drama OST becomes second song to achieve Perfect All-Kill

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

Not even through the second month of 2020, the Total Variety Network (tvN) is already setting domestic and international viewing records for their K-dramas.

Their latest K-drama, Crash Landing on You, has set the bar for the year in which its finale broke the previous record held by a tvN K-drama, Goblin.

Though most people will know Crash Landing on You as being one of the more popular K-dramas of the year, there will be others who will remember it for its original soundtrack (OST).

This is especially true with the song I Give You My Heart by IU. After its release, the song became a hit both domestically and internationally, soaring to the top of Korean music charts and international iTunes charts.

In short, I Give You My Heart by IU is a runaway hit. Now it has earned one of the highest accolades in Korean music, a Perfect All-Kill (PAK).

Congratulations to IU and her song I Give You My Heart

Instiz, the company behind the Korean international music chart iChart, broke the news of IU earning a PAK for I Give You My Heart. She received the accolade last Monday.

A PAK in Korean music is when a song hits number one on all the daily and realtime regional music charts (MelOn, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, Flo) and number one for the weekly and realtime national music chart (iChart).

So far this year, only one other artist has earned a PAK, and that is Zico. His single Any Song earned the first PAK of the year back in January.

Queen of Perfect All-Kills

It is no surprise that IU would earn a Perfect All-Kill. Throughout her career, she earned 18 PAKs if people include the two before Instiz was established.

And if people want to include the time she was featured in Epik High’s Love Story, that makes 19.

As for official PAKs in which she is the primary performer/singer, here is the list of all 16 songs.

The Story Only I Didn’t Know You and I The Red Shoes Friday My Old Story Leon 23 Through the Night Can’t Love You Anymore Palette Autumn Morning BBIBBI Love Poem Blueming I Give You My Heart

For anyone who hasn’t heard the song I Give You My Heart by IU, the song is available in the YouTube video above. Anyone interested in purchasing the song, it is available on most music streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify.

As for Crash Landing on You, the K-drama in which the song appeared, it is available to watch on Netflix.

Please take note viewers will need a subscription to the video streaming service to watch the K-drama.