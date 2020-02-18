ITZY comeback: JYP Entertainment K-Pop girl group preparing to make their return sometime in Spring

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

February has so far been a very busy month for K-pop as numerous acts make either their debut or their first return for 2020.

With the exception of GFriend — Source Music is now under the umbrella of Big Hit Entertainment — almost all the comebacks were from “smaller” Korean entertainment agencies.

With the aforementioned in mind, many are wondering when one of the “Big Three” will have one of their K-pop acts make their comeback for this year.

Now it seems it will be JYP Entertainment, after reports their popular girl group Itzy (often stylized in all capital letters) will be making their first comeback for 2020 sometime in Spring.

Itzy reportedly making K-pop comeback in early March

The news of Itzy making their first comeback for 2020 was made by Korean news outlet News1. According to their report, Itzy is in the final stages for their preparation for a comeback. It was also reported the alleged date of their comeback will be on Monday, March 9, 2020.

After the report by News1 was published, JYP Entertainment provided an official statement to the public:

“It is true that they are preparing to make a comeback with March 9 in mind. The date will be announced once it is confirmed.”

It should be noted that with JYP Entertainment’s comment, March 9 is only a placeholder for Itzy’s comeback. In general, March is the first month of Spring. Therefore Itzy also has April and May for their comeback especially if they need more time to “polish” their comeback.

It’s not been long since Itzy wrapped up their Itzy Premier Showcase Tour, Itzy? Itzy! in USA. Starting on January 17 and ending on January 26, they performed five concert shows in the United States: Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Houston, Washington D.C., and New York City.

It is more than plausible that Itzy may need to take a longer break before they make any kind of comeback. On the other hand, it’s possible their U.S. tour was so popular they would want to add an extended leg to it.

Ready to pull the trigger for a 2020 comeback

Whenever Itzy and JYP Entertainment decides to make their comeback, we do know it will be quick as they are “ready to pull the trigger” for it. Back in January, Korean news outlet Joy News 24 told how several industry insiders reported that Itzy has already finished filming the music video for their new song.

Eventually, JYP Entertainment confirmed what the industry insiders said to be true. Itzy finished filming the music video ahead of their showcase tour in the United States.

Prior to Itzy’s upcoming comeback for 2020, they had their debut last year with Dalla Dalla. Later on that year, they made their first comeback with their debut mini-album featuring the song Icy.

Both Dalla Dalla and Icy are available on multiple digital streaming music sites for K-pop fans who want to own the songs digitally. For fans interested in Itzy’s physical albums and merchandise, they are available for purchase at YesAsia.