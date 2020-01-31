GFRIEND comeback: K-Pop girl group to feature three concepts in mini-album Labyrinth, their first comeback since being acquired by Big Hit Entertainment

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

GFriend (여자친구, often stylized in all capital letters) is preparing for a huge comeback this February.

The reason why it is so huge is it will be the girl group’s first comeback since their agency, Source Music, was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment, the agency best known for housing K-pop boy groups BTS and TXT.

By all accounts, GFriend will need to “stand out” in February not just because they are indirectly represented by Big Hit Entertainment, but because of all the other K-pop acts making their comeback or debut the same month.

These comebacks include Everglow, Cignature, and “labelmates,” BTS.

When GFriend releases their ninth extended play (EP) or mini-album Labyrinth, they will feature not one but three different concepts. They are Crossroads, Room, and Twisted.

GFriend to release ninth mini-album in February

The news of GFriend making their first comeback of 2020 after their agency Source Music was acquired by Big Hit Entertainment was made known earlier this month in January 2020.

Source Music made GFriend’s comeback known through an announcement on the girl group’s official social media handles, including Twitter.

Since then, GFriend has released numerous pre-release promotional goodies for their fans to enjoy. The first one was a story called “A Tale of the Glass Bead” which highlights all the accomplishments GFriend had leading up to their upcoming album.

It is also a nostalgic throwback to their debut which was their first mini-album, Glass Bead.

Next was the tracklist which includes the title song, Crossroads. The song is composed by the same minds responsible for the song Time for the Moon Night. It should also be noted that two of the songs on the list had Bang Shi-Hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, take part.

A medley of concepts and music

Where GFriend’s comeback really gets interesting is in the release of concept pictures, the teaser of the music video, and the medley. For starters, GFriend released three concepts with their pictures.

In “Crossroads,” the girls are out and about crossing train tracks and traffic intersections. In “Room,” they are enjoying time spent together playing board games and relaxing. Finally in “Twisted,” they represent chaos and disarray with yarn.

It all comes together in the medley in which each theme seems to fit a particular song in Labyrinth. It is also easy to hear that Big Hit Entertainment had a hand in their music this time around.

With this much hype and pre-release publicity, it is evident the K-pop community can’t wait to see what GFriend has in store for them now that Source Music is under the Big Hit Entertainment umbrella.

Labyrinth and its feature title track song Crossroads will be available on Monday, February 3, on all digital music streaming sites including the Apple Music Store and Spotify.

For fans, especially Buddies (GFriend’s official fan club), who want to own a physical copy of the album, it is currently available for pre-order on YesAsia.

Take note there are three versions of the album in accordance to Labyrinth’s three concepts.