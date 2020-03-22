Over the past five years, K-pop has become more mainstream among international music industries. Though K-pop acts have been made their foray into other industries since before the new millennium, it started to gain a lot of momentum after BTS excelled past being a K-pop act to being an international act.

Since then, BTS has collaborated with musical acts outside of K-pop such as Nicki Minaj, Halsey, and Steve Aoki. Other K-pop acts to collaborate include Monsta X with Gallant and, rumor has it, Black Pink with Lady Gaga.

Now the latest collaboration between an international music star and K-pop star has recently dropped. Hwasa of Mamamoo (often stylized in all capital letters) was featured by Dua Lipa in the remix of her song, Physical.

RBW Entertainment confirms the collaboration

The news of Hwasa being featured in Dua Lipa’s remix of her song Physical was made known a couple of days before it was officially released. The news was officially released on Mamamoo’s official Twitter account.

Many K-pop fans started to speculate that Hwasa was to collaborate with Dua Lipa prior to the announcement as various online platforms have credited her as a featured artist for Physical.

Read More Wheein of MAMAMOO makes solo comeback with Good Bye, some believe popular song depicts lesbian relationship

Nevertheless, the fact that Dua Lipa featured Hwasa on another remix of her songs continues to show her close contact, possibly her love, for K-pop. Before collaborating with Hwasa, Dua Lipa collaborated with Black Pink on the song Kiss and Make Up. Not just that, she performed alongside Hwasa at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2019 MAMA) where Hwasa performed a cover of Dua Lipa’s hit song, New Rules.

Physical remix by Dua Lipa featuring Hwasa releases

Two days after the announcement of Hwasa collaborating with Dua Lipa, the Physical remix officially released. A music-only video was uploaded on Dua Lipa’s YouTube channel and has since been listened to over 1.5 million times.

Just like with Black Pink on Kiss and Make Up, Hwasa’s part is in Korean while Dua Lipa continues to sing in English. Though the song might have “language barriers,” people can appreciate the artists’ talent in music.

Physical (the original) is one of the featured songs on Dua Lipa’s second studio album, Future Nostalgia. It is set to release later this year on April 3, 2020. Thankfully, fans of the remix won’t have to wait until then to own the remix.

The Physical remix featuring Hwasa is available on numerous music streaming platforms including MelOn and Genie for Korean audiences. For everyone else, it is available on Spotify and Apple Music/iTunes too.