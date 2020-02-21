DREAMCATCHER comeback: K-Pop girl group returns as six members with first studio album Dystopia: The Tree of Language featuring title track song Scream

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

We are coming up near the end of February, but K-pop fans are still enjoying the rush of new content this month is bringing.

With more than ten K-pop acts making comebacks or debuts, fans are busy listening to new songs.

The latest K-pop act to make their comeback was Iz*One. Despite the controversy the companies that helped form them had, Iz*One is still very popular as they released their first full-length studio album.

However, they aren’t the only ones to release their first full-length studio album.

DreamCatcher (sometimes stylized in all capital letters) made their first comeback for 2020 with their first full-length studio album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, and their intense title track song, Scream, is blazing the music charts.

Get ready to scream with DreamCatcher

The news of DreamCatcher making a comeback, their first for the year, was first announced earlier this month.

Over three weeks, the popular K-pop girl group and their agency, DreamCatcher Company, released numerous pre-release promotions, including concept photos, music video teasers, and much more.

For DreamCatcher’s first full-length studio album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, the girl group would only be returning with six members. Chinese group member, Handong, was busy with an ongoing overseas commitment.

Eventually, DreamCatcher released their full-length studio album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, along with the music video for Scream on February 18.

Scream was composed and written in house by Leez and Ollunder. The featured title track song combines rock with electronica, which expands the size of DreamCatcher’s music reach.

As for the music video, it uses a lot of symbolism and motifs from the witch hunts during Medieval times.

We also know that Dystopia: The Tree of Language is the beginning of a new story for DreamCatcher. Their last series, Nightmare, concluded with The End of Nightmare.

They’ve done other comebacks since the conclusion of Nightmare, but they were stand-alone and not part of any new series or story.

Burning the international charts

Being that they are one of the more popular K-pop girl groups in the “small Korean entertainment agency” sector, DreamCatcher typically reaches number one on international charts with their releases, especially on the iTunes album charts.

With the release of Dystopia: The Tree of Language, their album hit number one in eight regions. They include Argentina, Ecuador, Latvia, Malaysia, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, and Vietnam.

On top of that, they have at least ranked in the top ten in 25 other regions too.

As for regional and national Korean charts, DreamCatcher may not have the formula that vibes with the domestic K-pop fandom to earn a PAK (for now), but they do enjoy high ranks on the regional charts. For Scream, the highest spot earned was number six on Bugs.

Right now, DreamCatcher is partaking in post-release promotions, which began with a performance on Mnet’s M Countdown yesterday, February 20.

K-pop fans who are interested in downloading Dystopia: The Tree of Language or any of its songs separately, including Scream, can purchase them on most music streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

For fans interested in a physical copy of the album, it is available for purchase on YesAsia. Take note there are four versions of the album, and fans who want all four will have to pay over $90.