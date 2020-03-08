BLACKPINK rumor: K-Pop girl group to be featured in Lady Gaga’s upcoming album Chromatica, YG Entertainment responds

Ever since 2015, when K-pop started to become more internationally mainstream, numerous musical artists have sought out to either feature or be featured with certain K-pop acts. Out of all the K-pop acts in the industry today, BTS probably has featured and been featured with more mainstream musical acts than any other with their latest featuring Halsey in Boy With Luv.

Now the latest K-pop and mainstream music collaboration is a rumor that can possibly be too good to be true. Rumor has it that Blackpink (often stylized in all capital letters or as BLΛƆKPIИK) will be featured in a song with Lady Gaga on her upcoming album, Chromatica.

Blackpink and Lady Gaga coming to your area?

The rumor of Blackpink being featured in a song with Lady Gaga in her upcoming album Chromatica was first made known during a report by Capital FM, a radio channel in the United Kingdom. No details were given out about the song but it was big enough news to stir a lot of chatter among the K-pop community.

Eventually, YG Entertainment got word of the rumor and quickly released a statement on Blackpink being featured in one of Lady Gaga’s songs for Chromatica.

“[Blackpink] is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement.”

YG Entertainment not knowing about Blackpink being featured in an upcoming Lady Gaga song is understandable as it would not be them who would make such possible. This is most likely possible through music label, Interscope Records. Both Blackpink and Lady Gaga are signed to them.

Chromatica releases in April

K-pop fans, especially those who are Blinks (official fan club of Blackpink) will know for sure if Blackpink is being featured in Lady Gaga’s newest album the closer we get to its release date.

What we do know about Chromatica is that it will release on Friday, April 10, 2020, and that its lead single is titled Stupid Love.

The music video for the song was released last month on February 28 and since then, has accumulated over 33 million views. The song is available for digital purchase and download on iTunes/Apple Music and Spotify.

As for Blackpink, they successfully wrapped up their first world tour, In Your Area, which included sold-out venues for four concerts in the Japanese Dome. They are also expected to make a comeback sometime later this year.