Back in 2006, YG Entertainment debuted a new boy group that would become one of the pioneers of K-pop in making it what it is presently, Big Bang (often stylized as BIGBANG). Consisting at the time of five members, the boy group was unique as their concepts and music stylized an edgier theme.

It would be around 2013 to 2015 that Big Bang would hit their highest peak in popularity with their album releases, especially the albums for MADE. Their songs Fantastic Baby, Bang Bang Bang, and Bae Bae topped charts as they dominated radio waves and playlists.

Now even after 14 years, Big Bang is still doing well despite not going as hard or as strong as they used to. Just recently, the remaining members of the boy group renewed their contracts with their agency, YG Entertainment.

G-Dragon, Taeyang, TOP, and Daesung renew their contracts

The news of Big Bang renewing their contracts was first made known on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, by YG Entertainment. A representative of the Korean entertainment label and agency provided the following statement pertaining to the K-pop boy group’s contract renewal:

“Going beyond musical influence, Big Bang has changed the course of Korean pop culture. YG [Entertainment] will continue to support Big Bang so that they can continue to make K-pop history as a representative group of our label.”

According to previous entertainment news reports and rumors, Big Bang is preparing for their comeback sometime this year. This will be the first comeback after renewing with YG Entertainment. It will also have been four years since they had a comeback with their last being the studio album for MADE, the albums that brought us Bang Bang Bang and Bae Bae.

It should also be noted that Big Bang was also scheduled to appear at Coachella this coming April. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the event was pushed back to October.

What about Seungri?

Sadly, only four members of Big Bang have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment. The former fifth member, Seungri, retired from Big Bang and the entertainment industry in general (not just K-pop) back on March 11, 2019.

The reason for Seungri leaving is in association with the Burning Sun Scandal in which the club, Burning Sun, was alleged of drug use and arranging sexual favors for investors.

Seungri was arrested back in May 8, 2020, on seven charges which includes procuring sex service, prostitution mediation, embezzlement of business funds for hiring a legal representative, embezzlement of Burning Sun revenues, the attempt at the destruction of evidence, distribution of illegally-filmed content via social platforms, and violation of the Food Sanitation Act.

Recently back in January, the prosecution announced they had requested a second arrest warrant for Seungri on the seven charges again.

Despite all the controversy surrounding former member Seungri as well as all the members of Big Bang in some form, it is good to know that one of the “veteran K-pop acts” are still sticking together.

At this point, Big Bang may become a marketing brand more so than being a K-pop boy group as the members are now concentrating on solo endeavors, thinking of their careers after the boy group is pushed aside by newer K-pop acts.