AleXa comeback: Former Produce 101 and Produce 48 contestant turned soloist releases Do or Die, the dark continuation of her 2019 debut, Bomb

When it comes to the Korean music industry, February seemed to be a month dominated by comebacks and debuts of K-pop groups.

In March, it appears that soloists are taking the forefront.

Spearheaded by the comeback of Chungha with her “New.wav” contribution, Everybody Has, this month is seeing plenty of soloist comebacks, especially with members of popular and well-established K-pop acts.

Right now, however, the one soloist who is getting plenty of attention is Alexa (often stylized with a capital “A” and “X”).

The soloist moves onward with the first comeback of her career, following her debut Bomb with its dark continuation, Do or Die.

From Bomb to Do or Die

In October 2019, Alexaundra Christine Schneiderman, a half-Russian and half-Korean K-pop trainee made her debut as a soloist under the mononym Alexa.

Her debut song was titled Bomb, and since then, it reached number seven on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with its music video receiving over 12 million views on YouTube.

Alexa and her entertainment agency, ZB Label, hope to improve on the success of Bomb with its “dark continuation” titled Do or Die.

Do or Die combines Brazilian funk, electro, and EDM for a hard-hitting song that feels even more aggressive than its predecessor.

Complimented by choreography that stands out for being one of the most difficult in K-pop, and set with the dystopian future backdrop introduced in Bomb, Do or Die is what ZB Label calls a “fight song that speaks with an all-or-nothing attitude.”

So far, Alexa’s comeback is doing quite well.

Just on YouTube alone, the music video for Do or Die has over four million views in four days. Compared to other K-pop acts out there, that is very good.

Years of K-pop training finally paying off

On a personal note, it is great to see Alexa doing well. Anyone who knows her backstory concerning her training knows she has worked hard to get where she is, and most of it followed heartache and rejection.

For starters, Alexa was a contestant on both Produce 101 and Produce 48, and she failed to score high enough to be a member of their respective K-pop girl groups (I.O.I. and Iz*One).

She even auditioned for both JYP Entertainment and CUBE Entertainment and didn’t make the cut for either agency.

Not making it into the latter company probably stings more for Alexa as she won in both seasons of Rising Legends. Soompi and CUBE Entertainment formed that k-pop music competition variety show.

Ultimately, all of those successes and failures have molded Alexa into the soloist that she is today.

K-pop fans who want to show their support and purchase a digital copy of her song Do or Die, it is available on music streaming services iTunes/Apple Music and Spotify.