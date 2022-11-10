Karen posed up a storm in a figure-hugging red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Karen Fairchild sent pulses racing as she rocked a fiery red gown that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

The Little Big Town band member brought the heat to the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

As a member of the country music group Little Big Town, Karen shot to fame during the early ‘00s, when the band first broke out on the country music scene.

10 albums, five tours, and 12 Grammy Award nominations later, the four-piece group is still going strong.

So it’s no surprise to see them attend the CMAs last night in Nashville, where the group presented on stage during the ceremony, as Forbes reports.

Posing alongside her band members on the red carpet, Karen totally stood out but for all the right reasons.

Karen Fairchild sizzles in red gown for CMAs

Posing for the camera, the 53-year-old exuded sex appeal as she slipped into a mermaid-cut figure-hugging red gown.

The top half of the dress had lacy detail on the bodice, tastefully showcasing the star’s skin underneath.

Karen Fairchild looked amazing as she rocked a figure-hugging gown. Pic credit: ABC

Karen rocked a classic red lip to match her fiery ensemble, as well as a smokey eye and sky-high lashes.

She styled her chocolate teases into a middle parting with loose waves cascading behind her.

Karen Fairchild’s partnership with Levi’s

In 2018, Karen and her bandmate Kimberly Schlapman partnered with LEVI’S and x karla to promote their new collection.

Known for their couture fashion sense, Karen and Kimberly joined a star-studded lineup of celebs that took part in Levi’s 501 campaign.

In one promotional pic, Karen looked sensational as she modeled the brand’s Fringe Trucker Jacket.

The campaign featured celebs such as Amber Heard, Amber Valletta, Hailey Baldwin, Yara Shahidi, Michelle Monaghan, Busy Philipps, Sarah Paulson, and many more.

Karen Fairchild talks 20 years of Little Big Town

In September, the hitmaking quartet celebrated the release of their 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, and 24 years together.

Karen, speaking to Billboard, said, “We’ve had such an epic time of creating over the last 20 years, and [we’ve had] the opportunity to do so many things that I don’t think we would have ever been able to dream up.”

The band also just finished a tour with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert.

Speaking to Smooth Radio, band member Jimi Westbrook said touring with Miranda was like hanging out with a friend.

He said, “It’s pure fun. And the whole tour was based around— we’ve kind of finished the show together, and play each other’s songs for a big, long set.

“And it’s just the best. It’s really, musically, one of our favorite things we’ve ever done.”