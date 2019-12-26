Kanye West Jesus is Born album: Tracklist and how to stream online or download

On Christmas Day, hip-hop star Kanye West blessed the world with another gift in the form of his newest album.

Jesus is Born is West’s second album of the year and second since his foray into religion as the theme for his music. Here are the latest details on the new album including tracklist and how to stream or download online.

What is Kanye West’s Jesus is Born album?

The newest Kanye LP isn’t a solo venture but rather a collaborative effort. Kanye linked up with Sunday Service Choir, which is an American gospel group. They appeared on four tracks on West’s previous release this year Jesus is King including Every Hour, Selah, and Water.

The album is released via GOOD/Def Jam on Christmas Day in CD, LP, streaming audio and digital download format. It features a total of 19 songs on the tracklist with a run time of one hour 24 minutes.

1. Count Your Blessings 5:27

2. Excellent 3:29

3. Revelations 19:1 5:33

4. Rain 4:48

5. Balm in Gilead 2:08

6. Father Stretch 5:52

7. Follow Me / Faith 7:02

8. Ultralight Beam 3:21

9. Lift Up Your Voices 7:48

10. More Than Anything 6:54

11. Weak 3:05

12. That’s How the Good Lord Works 4:43

13. Sunshine 4:14

14. Back to Life 3:19

15. Souls Anchored 3:59

16. Sweet Grace 1:38

17. Paradise 4:13

18. Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down 3:23

19. Total Praise 3:15

Links to stream or download Jesus is Born album

Kanye West’s Jesus is Born album is available on the major streaming platforms as one would expect. That includes Apple Music. The service is available for new customers for a three-month trial offer with more details on Apple’s website.

TIDAL Music platform also has Kanye’s new album available to stream and listen to. Check out TIDAL’s website for details on their 30-day free trial offer.

Another major streaming platform with Jesus is Born is Spotify’s online service. They’re offering a three-month trial of Spotify Premium for all new customers.

Kanye tweeted out several other platforms that are offering his new album on Christmas Day. They include Pandora and Deezer.

In terms of downloading the album to listen to, Apple iTunes Music has the new album. So does Amazon Music for $8.99 as of this report.

That gives plenty of ways to enjoy Kanye West’s Jesus is Born on Christmas Day 2019.