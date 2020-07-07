Juice WRLD: Life’s a Mess lyrics are extra poignant following his death

The new Juice WRLD Life’s a Mess track arrived online ahead of the late hip-hop star’s upcoming posthumous album release.

Life’s a Mess features singer Halsey on a soothing yet emotional song with lyrics that will have fans feeling many things as they remember the late artist.

Life’s a Mess lyrics speak of relationship issues

Seven months ago, the world lost Juice WRLD (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) at the age of 21 due to a seizure.

He’s best known for the track Lucid Dreams which features a sample of Sting’s Shape of My Heart. Many considered the song therapeutic for Juice WRLD and anyone else going through relationship problems.

Some may feel the same way about the posthumous track Life’s a Mess- it’s a relatable song and a great example of how the artist painted emotions with his words so well.

An official visualization video lets listeners enjoy Life’s a Mess while an artist paints a portrait of Juice WRLD hugging Halsey and holding a bottle of liquor.

While Lucid Dreams talked of heartbreak, heartache, and being “better off dead,” the new song gives a more positive perspective on finding the right relationship.

In the Life’s a Mess lyrics, Juice sings how life’s “Been pretty f****n’ bad, but it’s better now/Through the trials and tribulations, I found my way out.”

“I belong with the one put on this earth for me/Everybody has their someone, just gotta look and see/I’m screaming out, ‘Lord, help me,’ I’ve been lonely/That’s when you accept me, then you set me free,” Juice sings as he creates the image of a romance that helps bring him out of a funk.

Halsey lends similar sentiments to track. In a closing verse, she sings, “Thank God I finally found you/You put the light in my eyes when I’m around you/I’m too flawed to hold you down, but/Don’t wanna be here alone.”

The song also continues a minor reference also in Lucid Dreams involving the use of prescription or recreational drugs as a form of medication from heartbreak.

Earlier this year, a medical examiner determined that Juice WRLD had oxycodone and codeine in his system, which caused his death.

With the release of his new song, fans are realizing how much the artist had to contribute through his illustrative music.

Halsey comments, Twitter reacts to new song

Featured artist Halsey posted an emotional message along with a video of the song on her Instagram account.

In the caption, she says, “Juice was one of the greatest people I have ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness. A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second thought or hesitation.”

On Twitter, many fans are commenting on the beautiful new song and the lasting impact Juice WRLD will have. Many of those fans are anticipating what else will appear on his new album in addition to the song.

Many other Twitter commenters spoke of how the song has them obsessed, emotional, and ready to delve into the rest of the new album.

The Juice WRLD Life’s a Mess song will be part of his upcoming posthumous album fittingly called Legends Never Die. Fans will be able to start enjoying it via live stream music platforms on Friday, July 10, 2020.