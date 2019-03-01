After six years, the former teenage heart-throbs known as the Jonas Brothers are releasing their first song since 2013 to announce their reunion.

Despite going their separate ways musically and in life, the three brothers remained very close throughout the years. Joe and Nick Jonas went on to pursue their musical aspirations, while Kevin pursued his family first.

The six-year transformation seems to have worked its magic.

Six years of getting it together

The Jonas Brothers broke up towards the end of 2013. It was a heartbreaking moment for many teens, tweens, and young adults across the United States and the rest of the world.

The goofy and attractive brothers were going their separate ways for what seemed like once and for all.

Nick Jonas decided to continue working on his solo music. He released his solo albums for almost three years before deciding to achieve other goals, such as acting.

He was in the very successful film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in 2017. After getting some of his artistic goals out of the way, Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018.

Joe Jonas had similar achievements to Nick. He began making music with DNCE and continued acting throughout the breakup of the Jonas Brothers.

Joe isn’t just focusing on his art, though. He has been with Sophie Turner since 2016, and although he is the only member of the Jonas Brothers who isn’t married, he and Turner are engaged.

Kevin Jonas spent his time away from the Jonas Brothers starting his family and building companies. He married in 2012, then went on to start his own real estate business and become the co-CEO of The Blu Market company, which specializes in plans for social media influencers.

Kevin and his wife, Daniella Deleasa, have two children together as well.

It’s a bit nostalgic taking a look back on everything these three brothers have accomplished in the last six years, let alone their whole lives. They’re a very successful trio that can’t stay away from their artistic roots.

Making the return to music

There are two things that we can say never left during the years we spent without the Jonas Brothers: their brotherly love and their love for the arts.

For many fans across the globe, hearing that the Jonas Brothers were reuniting was great news. The fact that the brothers are already making new music tells us that they’ve had this in mind for a little while.

They released a very short clip of the music video for their new single, “Sucker,” on Instagram and YouTube. It was the first YouTube video they uploaded in four years.

We’re thinking that after this 6-year break, the three brothers are about to unload a large musical library on us. We’re definitely not complaining about it, though!

There’s a lot of excitement waiting to hear how much these brothers have grown over the past six years. Now we just wait to see if there will be reunion tour this summer.