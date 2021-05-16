Janet Jackson’s iconic costumes sell for big bucks, including Scream, Rhythm Nation & All For You

Janet Jackson auctioned her personal belongings Pic credit: ©imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

After a career spanning five decades, music legend Janet Jackson is giving fans the chance to own some of her most iconic outfits and personal belongings.

The powerhouse entertainer, who is known for being a blueprint for stars of today, teamed up with Julien’s Auction to sell over 1,000 items.

“Over 1,000 of Janet Jackson’s most spectacular music video, tour and television performance worn costumes and ensembles, red carpet appearance gowns as well as personal items and accessories owned and used by the five-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter/producer/dancer/actress/author and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, who has sold over 188 million records worldwide, headlines this three-day auction extravaganza taking place on Jackson’s birthday weekend Friday, May 14th, Saturday, May 15th and Sunday, May 16th, 2021,” the website states.

“A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty.”

Janet Jackson fans splashed the cash on some of her most iconic costumes

It seems Janet Jackson’s fans were very eager to own a piece of history. Her Rhythm Nation jacket worn on her 1990 world tour and during award show performances went for a whopping $81,500.

The iconic key earring from the same era managed to sell for $43,750.

Jackson gave her fan base the chance to own many ensembles from her music videos. With that being said, one of the outfits from her All For You video certainly didn’t go unnoticed, selling for $22,400.

It came as no surprise that her attire from the Scream video with her brother Michael Jackson became one of the top-selling items. The famous ensemble that consisted of a long-sleeved black jumper and PVC pants of the same color sold for an astonishing $125,000.

Jackson’s memorable “Pervert 2” crop top and platform sneakers worn at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards was another popular item and went for $19,200.

Costumes weren’t the only thing fans purchased

Clothing wasn’t the only thing Janet Jackson was giving away. The superstar who has scored herself seven No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200 and 10 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 also put her plaques up for sale.

A triple-platinum plaque to celebrate the success of Jackson’s 1993 album janet. went for $19,200 while the multi-platinum plaque for 1989’s Rhythm Nation 1814 sold for $30,720.

Jackson’s 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Cameo 1/2 ton pickup got the attention it deserved, selling for $122,500. As mentioned by Julien’s Auction, the vehicle is one of only 1,452 produced.

Jackson’s dazzling Swarovski crystal-encrusted black Sennheiser microphone used while performing on stage also went for a high price of $21,875.

The Grammy Award winner’s final items will go up for auction on May 16. During a video upload shared to her Instagram page, Jackson explained in her caption that she can’t believe it will be the last time she will see some of her “special items.”