Is Coachella 2019 canceled? Debate over ‘homophobia’ sparks confusion

There seems to be a bit of confusion over whether Coachella is canceled after the phrase “Coachella canceled” began trending on Twitter.

For those who may be in doubt, Coachella 2019 is definitely still happening.

However, many are “canceling” their support for the Southern California music festival because of the man behind it.

Who is Philip Anschutz?

Some may assume that those behind Coachella would be freedom loving hippies, considering the typical themes, fashions and goings-on each year at the music festival but that is not the case.

Instead, Coachella is put on each year by Goldenvoice, a company that is owned by the second largest music promotion company in the world, AEG Live .

The man behind that company, as well as AEG and the owner of the Los Angeles Galaxy, is Philip Anschutz. A conservative billionaire who has donated his money to causes that are reportedly anti-LGBTQ and others that are seeking to stop the legalization of marijuana.

Coachella 2019 is not canceled

So Coachella is not canceled. In fact, the music festival is scheduled for April 12 – 21 with headliners including Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

However, some people have taken to social media to voice their intention to “vote with their dollar” by not attending the event this year.

They say that they don’t support Philip Anschutz and don’t want to give the billionaire any more money that he can then donate to causes that they do not agree with.

Many of the commenters are looking for alternatives to Coachella and some have even suggested that if the Fyre Festival hadn’t been such a disaster, it could have spelled the end for Coachella permanently.