Cornelia Street lyrics: What do the words mean in Taylor Swift song?

Taylor Swift’s latest and seventh studio album, Lover, released by Republic Records on August 23, contains 18 songs. Swift fans who have been enjoying the songs have also been searching for hidden meanings and Easter eggs in them.

Cornelia Street is the ninth track on the album, and it is one of the songs that have attracted the attention of fans looking for hidden meaning.

If you’ve also been wondering about the meaning of the lyrics for Cornelia Street, here are some fan theories about them.

What do the words in Cornelia Street mean?

Cornelia Street is one of the three songs on the album, Lover, that Taylor Swift wrote herself. The other two are Lover and Daylight.

In Cornelia Street, Taylor expresses concern about losing a valued relationship. Although some people have claimed that Cornelia Street could be about the early days of Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn, some fans believe that the song is inspired by Swift’s close friendship and alleged subsequent breakup with fashion model Karlie Kloss.

In the song, Taylor references Cornelia Street in the West Village neighborhood of NYC. She lived in a rented apartment on Cornelia Street in 2016.

Kloss and Swift were intimate friends at the time she lived in her Cornelia Street apartment, and some even speculate that they were lovers. Kloss was seen on multiple occasions near Taylor’s Cornelia Street apartment, and on one occasion, she was photographed apparently “sneaking” into the apartment.

The two were also spotted a number of times hanging out together in New York, but people noted later that they appeared to have fallen out.

In the song, Swift appears to be associating her memories of Cornelia Street with memories of her friendship with Kloss. She says she does not want to return to the street and the city due to its association with possibly painful memories of her loss of friendship.

“And baby, I get mystified by how this city screams your name. And baby, I’m so terrified of if you ever walk away. I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.”

Is Cornelia Street the best song ever written? Maybe so maybe so — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) August 23, 2019

cornelia street, death by a thousand cuts and daylight are about karlie kloss and no one can tell me otherwise — jolina (@lovesvng) August 23, 2019

I think Cornelia Street is about Karlie Kloss, because it’s the kind of song I’d write for @ziselianhua if I ever upset her. — not a cool girl (@intpclaire) August 23, 2019

Wait a Second: Is Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" About Her Rumored Friendship Breakup With Karlie Kloss? https://t.co/rtkk47dqJl pic.twitter.com/erdL44gYEb — Mery Ocaña (@mery_ocana) August 23, 2019

The second verse in It's Nice To Have Friends and Cornelia Street are about Karlie Kloss and that's that. — Julia Litz (@julialitz) August 23, 2019

Well well… Cornelia Treet and False God = Karlie Kloss P.S. She doesn’t deserve you Taylor!!! #Lover #Kaylor pic.twitter.com/o7hX1VtClq — oR 🦁 (@oLRo_9) August 23, 2019

Taylor Swift: I’d never walk Cornelia Street again Me: lying wide awake at midnight wondering if Karlie Kloss has listened to Lover yet — Lord of Sandwich (@jajajjang) August 23, 2019

also Cornelia Street is obviously about Karlie/Kaylor kthxbyeeeeee — sarita¹ (@colifers) August 23, 2019

Although Kloss recently assured fans that she and Swift were still good friends, some Swift fans believe that their relationship ended with a major falling out. Some fans point to the fact that Taylor did not attend Kloss’s wedding as evidence that they are estranged.