Carmit Bachar releases sultry music video for Chris Brown cover, Questions

Carmit Bachar drops video for Chris Brown cover. Pic credit: Admedia/Imagecollect.com

Carmit Bachar, who is one-fifth of successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, is on a creative roll at the moment and is keeping fans fed while they wait to attend the Dolls’ comeback arena tour.

Bachar reunited with the original band members, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta, in late 2019 and released the single React with the group the following year.

The Pussycat Dolls had plans of touring the world but had to put everything on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With that being said, Bachar has been busy with her own solo ventures

Carmit Bachar drops her second music video of 2021

Earlier this year, Carmit Bachar released a music video for her 2017 song It’s Time. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the singer decided to make a video all these years later because it felt “right to express some feel good vibes and unity.”

On May 28, Bachar surprised fans with a cover of Chris Brown’s song Questions. The single is taken from his eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, and samples Kevin Lyttle’s 2003 hit song Turn Me On.

Shared to Bachar’s official YouTube channel, the Grammy Award-nominated star explained in the description that the video was originally shot two years ago in 2019, writing “Big love to all the incredible people involved in this project!!!! Thank you! This release is in collaboration with Commercial Dance Intensive’s ‘Dancing With An Artist Experience’ Filmed 2019 in Santa Barbara, California.”

The sultry video was shot at a beachy location in the sun. Bachar can be seen rocking different ensembles while performing choreography throughout.

Watch the full video below:

More new music from The Pussycat Dolls is on its way

Fans of The Pussycat Dolls will be happy to hear that their reunion will not just consist of a world tour. In an interview for ET in March 2021, Robin Antin and Jessica Sutta revealed that more new music is coming soon.

Nicole Scherzinger served as the lead vocalist on the first two albums but Antin insists each member will get their time to show off their voices this time around. The founder of the group stated it’s “inevitable, because all the girls are true artists, all the girls are true singers and incredibly talented.”

“Obviously our hits are gigantic hits, and of course we’re going to be [performing those songs on tour], but we’re going to be adding new music and it’s already in the works,” she continued.

“I think you’re going to hear a lot of us singing. All my bandmates are incredibly talented, they have beautiful voices and I think it’s definitely time for them to shine,” Sutta expressed.