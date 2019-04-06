Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road remix by Lil Nas X is topping the charts

Billboard might not want Lil Nas X on their country charts, but it looks like country artists disagree with that choice. Just last week, the media erupted with controversy when Billboard removed Old Town Road from the Hot Country chart, but this week Lil Nas X is back and stronger than before.

The cross-genre song has gained attention from beloved country idol, Billy Ray Cyrus. The country star and the new rap-country artist met up in the studio to make a remix of Old Town Road. The remix is gaining popularity fast and has many fans wondering if it’s country enough for Billboard.

Billy Ray Cyrus on Old Town Road

Despite backlash stating that Old Town Road is not a country song, Lil Nas X grabbed the attention of Billy Ray Cyrus, who had quite a bit to say about the song. Not only did he have feedback for anyone disagreeing that the song is country, but he also made his way into the studio to put his spin on the song himself.

It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need? — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

No matter what the critics think, Billy Ray Cyrus gives Old Town Road the country stamp of approval, and fans are loving it. Seeing a renowned country star and an upcoming rap-country artist join up and create music is rather heartwarming for most people.

Of course, there will always be critics of the song and genre. This time around, those critics have been a lot quieter while the song is gaining rapid success. Many fans are still wondering if the song has enough country elements now to be considered on the Billboard country charts.

Old Town Road topping the charts

After the new remix dropped, the song blew up even larger than before. Fans enjoyed the song before, but now it’s hitting the top of music charts provided by Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify. So far, Billboard hasn’t said anything about the new arrangement.

All of this new fame surrounding one song has many people wondering what the next move for Lil Nas X will be. Although nothing has been announced, some are hoping for more cross-genre music. Many fans would love to see someone like Lil Nas X take over all of the country charts.

Some fans have higher goals of seeing a whole cross-genre album between Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, but we won’t get our hopes up. It’s clear that the two have a lot of respect for each other, so there is a lot of room for potential music and remixes from the two artists in the future.

Whatever comes next for Lil Nas X or Billy Ray Cyrus, fans are ready.