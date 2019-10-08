BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019 cypher video: Fans react as Iman Shumpert joins Kash Doll, King Los in rap cypher session

With the arrival of the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019 show also comes a fan-favorite with the popular cyphers. The group rap sessions bring some of the latest talents in the genre under the spotlight to spit their best lyrics as viewers and listeners decide on who brought the most heat. In a BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019 exclusive, a group featuring NBA star Iman Shumpert was among the highlights of the latest ceremony. Should Damian Lillard be on full alert?

Full BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019 Cypher video

Backed by Meek Mills’ track featuring Drake, “Goin’ Bad,” the artists assembled and showcased their best lyrical abilities for over six minutes. In the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019 cypher video from Instagram, things started off with Detroit native Kash Doll, showing off another female star within the rap genre.

After she skillfully delivered her wordplay over the beat, it was time for IDK, then Travis Thompson, and none other than Iman Shumpert. That’s right, Shumpert, the NBA player who last played for the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 season.

The NBA star displayed some impressive verbal abilities as well, and may even be a contender for the best NBA player-rapper around. His verse brought a loud round of cheers and fanfare when he was done. However, the cypher wasn’t over as the best was yet to come. King Los delivered the final verse and put the nail in the coffin.

Fans react to cypher featuring Iman Shumpert

Each year, the Hip-Hop Awards cyphers bring fan debates over each one. Once again, the fans were sounding off on social media platforms, including Twitter, where Iman Shumpert and King Los were trending. A lot of the reactions on Twitter were praising the various performances as well.

This BET Hip-Hop cypher is crazy!!!! They all killed it. Especially white boy, Iman & King Los killed it. #BETCYPHER19 #BetHipHopAwards2019 — E.shmoney 🇸🇱 (@Kanye_daughter) October 9, 2019

Can we talk about how @imanshumpert & @kashdoll killed they cyphers 🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥 — ℳℴ-LÉAK.=MΛLIK (@MALIK_VS_LAMAR) October 9, 2019

Iman Shumpert sorry ass just needs to go ahead and quit basketball and become a rapper 💀 — TAY K-47 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@KoochieKinte) October 9, 2019

Other Twitter commenters were questioning why Iman Shumpert was involved and not playing for an NBA team. The preseason has been going on for a minute, with the new season coming soon. Shumpert is 29 and an NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but currently not on a team.

Iman Shumpert just rapped in the BET Cypher. He’s not signed to an NBA contract currently, maybe he’s shooting for a record deal instead? — adam ferrone (@_rone) October 9, 2019

Who TF said it was ok for Iman Shumpert to be in the BET cypher?!? I NEED ANSWERS — Milli (@llfmilli) October 9, 2019

iman shumpert turned down the rockets offer to do BET cyphers — ➖ (@_illionaire) October 9, 2019

Of course, when it comes down to it, there’s probably only one opinion of his verse that matters most to the Chicago native. Shumpert’s wife, Teyana Taylor Shumpert, chimed in with her own critique of her hubby’s contribution to the BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher. As one might expect, she fully supported her husband’s other line of work.

ON AH-NOTHER NOTE @imanshumpert KILLEDDDDDDDD THE CYPHER!!!!!!! — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) October 9, 2019

It remains to be seen if Iman Shumpert is officially done with the NBA, but he just might have another career to focus on if and when he retires. Now, when are those Shumpert vs. Lillard diss tracks going to start up?