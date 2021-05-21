Anne-Marie announces long-awaited second studio album, Therapy

Anne-Marie announces her second album. Pic credit: Landmark-Media/Imagecollect.com

It’s been over three years since her debut record, but Anne-Marie is finally giving fans what they want — another album!

The Ciao Adios hitmaker dropped her first LP, Speak Your Mind, in April of 2018 and worked alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, and Clean Bandit for the record.

The British singer took to social media on the morning of April 21, 2021, to announce that fans haven’t got long until they can hear her sophomore release.

Anne-Marie reveals her new album represents the ‘journey’ of her life from the past year

While attaching the official artwork for the album, Anne-Marie informed her 7.5 million Instagram followers that her second album will be titled Therapy. The 12 track body of work is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 23.

“My second baby. It’s been a while huh!? I’ve written so many songs since Speak Your Mind and I have grown and changed so much during that time too,” Anne-Marie captioned her post, adding “I’ve been very high and very low, I’ve been lost and now I’m found. Since the pandemic I had time to realise I needed some help with my brain & I finally found the light.”

“As well as music being my therapy, I’ve also been seeing a professional psychologist for about a year now, once every week and it has completely changed my life,” she continued.

“This album represents that journey. It’s full of happy, sad, revenge, love and revelation and I hope you feel all of those things when you listen to it. I love you all. More than you could ever imagine. If you’re looking for a sign to reach out to someone and ask for help, this is it.”

Anne-Marie’s new single with One Direction star Niall Horan

With the album announcement, Anne-Marie has dropped her new single, Our Song, with One Direction’s very own Niall Horan. The duo had been teasing their collaboration via social media prior to its release and accompanying the song will be a music video.

Check out a clip below:

According to Amazon, Our Play will feature on the album alongside Don’t Play with KSI and Digital Farm Animals and Way Too Long with Nathan Dawe and MoStack.

Anne-Marie has remained one of Spotify’s most played artists

Despite not releasing an album, Anne-Marie still managed to be one of Spotify’s most-played female artists of 2020, according to Hypebot.

As of this writing, the 30-year-old currently has more then 22.3 million monthly listeners on the audio streaming platform.