Pop singer Ainsley Ross is releasing a new single called We are 1, a new song with a positive message meant to inspire.

Ross is a Hollywood double threat who both acts and sings. She refers to her genre as pop-positive, as she hopes to bring a little positivity into a world that desperately needs it.

The singer’s acting credits include appearances in film projects such as Expiration Date: Bring Them Down and It Can Happen Anywhere. She also leads a new series called Should I Do It? which is set for release in the near future.

As she prepares for the upcoming song release, Ainley Ross shared the following statement with Monsters & Critics:

“I am beyond excited for the worldwide release of We are 1. This song is about everyone truly joining together, despite the differences in culture, race, and life views. I wrote this song with the intention of taking singers who performed in completely different genres and decided to combine our different styles all together to show that being different and working together despite those differences has a beautiful, meaningful, and powerful outcome. We all share the same universal feeling, which is love, and we should embrace and communicate that more. Show love and receive love!”

We are 1 was produced by Nick McDonald and mixed/engineered by Emily Capshaw. Ainsley Ross sings alongside Stephano Jonas and Frederick Tabiyus Nah IV.

Ainley Ross’ newest song We are 1 will be available on the following streaming outlets on October 13:

CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Google Play, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, Deezer, Shazam, Tidal, KKBox, Line Music, Napster, 8tracks, Saavn, Awa, Claro música, Kuack, Anghami, Medianet, Akazoo, Slacker, 24-7, 7digital, Yandex.Music, InProdicon, K-Digital, United Media Agency, NetEase Cloud Music, Dubset, and Qobuz.

Follow Ainsley Ross on Instagram and be sure to keep up on all the latest from the pop singer!