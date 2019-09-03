051 Melly shot dead: Chicago’s Yarmel Williams killed in shooting at party

Tragic reports recently arrived that 051 Melly was shot dead on Sunday morning in the South Side of Chicago.

The Chicago native, real name Yarmel Williams, was killed during a house party in the early hours of the morning. He was just 27-years-old at the time of his death. Here are more details on 051 Melly’s death.

Details on Yarmel Williams’ death

According to a report from Hip Hop Lately, the shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 1. Williams was attending a house party located at 6107 S St. Lawrence in the South Side of Chicago.

Melly and one of his friends were inside the home during the party as gunshots erupted.

A video clip surfaced online at Reddit and Twitter (below) which provides not only a look at the scene before the shooting but also graphic audio of the incident including gunshots and screams.

In the disturbing video above, someone is also heard yelling “call an ambulance” as it appears someone is lying on the floor after the shooting.

Unfortunately, Chicago rapper 051 Melly was later pronounced dead as a result of being shot at the party. So far, no suspects have been arrested for the incident.

In a YouTube video from RapCatchUp, they report that “at least one person” started to open fire inside the party venue. The gunfire not only hit Melly but reportedly a 34-year-old woman as well.

In the tweet above, it indicates she was hit in the foot, while Melly was hit in the chest, abdomen, and groin.

RapCatchUp’s report also indicates that Williams was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He died there due to his injuries as a result of the shooting.

At the initial time of the reports, there was no official confirmation by police that it was Williams aka 051 Melly, but appeals surfaced on social media asking for help regarding his murder.

Per RapCatchUp, police reportedly said witnesses at the party were uncooperative in efforts to determine what happened.

051 Melly didn’t officially pursue a rap career, but many feel that Williams could have been successful had he done so. He was known for his Chicago affiliations and rumored connections to several shootings.

Speculation about what happened to Williams continues to arrive on social media after the 27-year-old’s tragic death.