Zombieland Double Tap release date: When is Zombieland 2 coming out?

Zombieland is giving us a sequel and bringing back all the stars. Pic credit: Sony Pictures

If you love Zombieland, the 2009 hit featuring Woody Harrelson and Jessie Eisenberg, get ready for more. After 10 years, Sony Pictures is making a sequel and fans of the original are definitely ready for it.

When making the announcement for the upcoming Zombieland Double Tap, Sony Pictures used the popular 10 year challenge and it may be the best one yet!

In the tweet, shared by the official Sony Pictures and Zombieland accounts, they showed side by side movie posters, one for the original Zombieland from 2009 and another from the upcoming Zombieland Double Tap, which comes out later in 2019.

The Zombieland 2 movie poster confirms that all of the stars from the original horror-comedy film will be returning. We are excited to see Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin return to their roles of Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock respectively.

It’s worth noting that, in the time since the original Zombieland film was made, Harrelson, Eisenberg and Stone all have either won or been nominated for an Oscar.

Emma Stone won the award in 2017 for her role in La La Land. Jesse Eisenberg was nominated for an Oscar in 2011 for his role in The Social Network and Woody Harrelson has earned two nominations since Zombieland, in 2010 for The Messenger and again in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In addition to the entire main cast returning one decade later to make Zombieland Double Tap, the original director, Ruben Fleischer, is also slated to return. Rosario Dawson will also be appearing in the sequel.

While there are 33 rules of Zombieland as shared by Columbus in the 2009 feature, it’s safe to say that not all of them will be turned into sequels.

The title of themovie pays homage to the rules as shared in the original film. You may recall rule number two, which is the double tap.

Production on Zombieland 2, which has officially been titled Zombieland Double Tap, began in January 2019 with filming already started in Atlanta. The release date is set for October 2019, which is exactly 10 years after the original was released.