WonderCon 2018 Cosplay Gallery

Every time there is a convention like Comic-Con, it gives creative people the opportunity to dress up like their favorite characters. This weekend, WonderCon in Anaheim hosted thousands of attendees, many of them in costume. We wandered the floor of the Anaheim convention center on Friday to see what homemade creations would inspire us, and this year’s cosplayers didn’t disappoint.

Scroll through our gallery of WonderCon cosplayers to see new interpretations of some recent movie characters and old comic book standbys. Where available, we also got the social media accounts of the cosplayers so you can keep following their work!