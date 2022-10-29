Winnie Harlow wears sea shell bra as she channels The Little Mermaid. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Winnie Harlow is clearly as excited as the rest of us at the prospect of the new Disney film, The Little Mermaid.

She recently posted images on Instagram dressed as Halle Bailey’s character, Ariel. As Monsters and Critics reported, Halle will play Ariel in the film, which comes out next year.

Wearing a tight silvery green satin skirt with a thigh split and a fishtail hem, she accompanied it with two patterned sea shells covering her chest. Her hair, probably a wig to achieve that full Ariel look, tumbled down in bright red curls to her waist.

The background of the shots is a beautiful sea scape featuring coral, starfish and an underwater palace, in front of which Winnie poses expertly. A reel on her Instagram showing her lipsynching to Ariel’s famous song.

Winnie is known for celebrating her skin condition, vitiligo, but wants to be known for more than just being that “model with vitiligo.”

Winnie even did a YouTube make-up tutorial on Patrick Starrr’s channel to demonstrate how to get that mermaid look using Disney Fantasia Storybook Palette. She talks during the tutorial about how important it was for little girls to see a person of color playing Ariel.

Winnie added the above amusing caption to her post, saying “Darling it’s better, Down where it’s wetter!”

Winnie and the Bailey sisters go way back; she met the ladies while appearing in Beyonce’s Lemonade.

Winnie Harlow’s skincare line Cay Skin

Winnie, like many models, has branched out and launched her own skincare range, named Cay Skin, in 2022.

She created the range after suffering a severe sunburn injury on a photoshoot, because she had to avoid the white cast that existing products with SPF left on her skin. The products in the range are all vegan, silicon-free, and cruelty-free.

Winnie’s skincare line is available at Sephora.

Winnie Harlow’s love life

There have been recent reports that Winnie and her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, a Washington Wizards forward, have reunited after a split.

In July she posted an adorable photo of them cuddling on his birthday, captioned: “Happy 27th birthday, my love @kuz never had a love like this. IT’S LEO SEASON!!! I pray you to receive every blessing in store for you because you deserve it. Thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I love you.”